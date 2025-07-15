Set for completion by September 2026, the residential development will feature 99 aesthetically designed one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments

Dubai, UAE – Homegrown real estate developer, Madar Developments, expands its legacy brand portfolio, introducing the 11th edition under the Tulip Oasis Collection. Comprising 99 elegantly designed apartments, Tulip Oasis 11 Residences will launch in September 2026, offering residents and investors elevated living experiences in the heart of the Majan district.

Thoughtfully created and designed by Madar Developments’ in-house team of designers, architects and construction experts, Tulip Oasis 11 Residences will encompass expansive signature homes consisting of 48 one-bedroom and 51 two-bedroom apartments that focus on wholesome living in a vibrant community. With a gross development value (GDV) of AED 130 million, Tulip Oasis 11 Residences marks the fourth premium property launch by Madar Developments in Majan since 2023, showcasing the growing demand for elevated lifestyles in the community. Earlier Tulip Oasis projects have generated demand from a diverse resident demographic, including buyers and residents from Switzerland, France, UK, Portugal, Pakistan, Lebanon, India, Morocco and UAE.

Younes Al Arab, Managing Director at Madar Developments says, “At Madar Developments, we blend elevated designs and expansive spaces with functionality to deliver the best possible living experiences. Tulip Oasis 11 Residences exemplifies our dedication to quality and innovation, while reflecting our commitment to creating premium developments that offer lasting value and comfort in vibrant communities such as Majan.”

Tulip Oasis 11 Residences will feature beautifully designed homes and premium amenities curated for modern living. With a focus on wellness and lifestyle, residents will enjoy a fully equipped gym and yoga area, swimming pool, plunge pool, sauna rooms, a children’s play area, BBQ area, EV charging stations, and a welcoming lobby lounge, providing a community environment that prioritises comfort and connection.

The development has been carefully designed to blend a sense of harmony and space, with an abundance of natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive open living areas. The apartments will include matt finish porcelain tiles, marble-textured kitchen counters, and dark oak wood fittings, seamlessly combined with marbling features and natural tones for a warm aesthetic and timeless elegance. Furthermore, each apartment offers a fully equipped kitchenette, dedicated laundry and storage areas, bespoke walk-through wardrobes with concealed LED lighting and spacious storage.

Madar Developments is also offering buyers and investors a flexible 40/60 payment plan with prices starting at just AED 988,000 for a one-bedroom and AED 1,420,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Strategically located in one of Dubai’s most promising and upcoming residential areas, Tulip Oasis 11 Residences provides convenient access to Dubai’s leisure and commercial districts, including Global Village, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina, while providing serene views of the city skyline.

Madar Developments conceptualised the premium property to foster connections and create a community where residents can engage, build relationships, and embrace a lifestyle that blends harmony with convenience.

With the sales launch commencing from 14 July 2025, the final handover is scheduled for September 2026.



About Madar Developments:

Founded in 1989 in Sharjah, Madar Developments is part of the renowned Al Madar Engineering and has expanded into a fully integrated real estate business, offering a diverse range of services across construction, architecture and MEP systems. The homegrown and family-run company includes a total portfolio of over 10 projects and a total gross development value of over AED 1 billion, having delivered over 3,500 units since its inception.

Madar Developments maintains full control over project timelines and quality, ensuring residents' reliability at every stage of development and is a trusted loyal developer that brings homes to life in vibrant communities in the UAE.

