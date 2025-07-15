Dubai, UAE: The Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University held its fourth meeting for the 2024/2025 academic year, chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board, and attended by esteemed board members.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the progress of previous decisions and discussed the development of the tasks of its subcommittees to enhance the effectiveness of the Board’s work. The proposed organizational structure was also reviewed, aiming to improve operational efficiency and align the administrative framework with the University’s new strategic vision—reflecting its growth as a leading destination in smart learning and digital transformation. The Board also approved the final plan regarding the date and venue of the upcoming graduation ceremony.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer emphasized the importance of keeping pace with rapid developments in smart education and reinforcing the University’s position as a global leader in smart learning and innovation. He highlighted the need to adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies within a fully integrated digital learning environment, and to strengthen international partnerships with leading universities and research institutions—enhancing the quality of academic programs and enabling learners to excel globally.

He noted that the accelerated global transformations, particularly in the field of technology, require universities to adopt flexible operational models and structures that facilitate faster, data-driven decision-making.

His Excellency added: “This meeting marks an important milestone to assess progress, enhance academic excellence initiatives, and drive digital transformation in alignment with our wise leadership’s aspirations for the future of education.” He also reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to developing a flexible educational ecosystem powered by AI and advanced technologies, ensuring the sustainability of excellence and strengthening the University’s reputation locally and internationally.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of the University, stressed the importance of continuing to build effective strategic partnerships and adopting global best practices in higher education. He reaffirmed that innovation and quality remain the two main pillars driving the University’s journey toward realizing its future vision.