Dubai, UAE: The future of mobile technology has landed at Dubai Mall with the launch of Samsung Gulf Electronics’ electrifying Galaxy Experience Space – transforming one of the world’s most visited malls into an interactive playground for the breakthrough Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Watch8 Series. Visitors can get an exclusive hand-on experience of Samsung’s latest devices that represent the next leap in Galaxy innovation, blending cutting-edge AI with sleek, durable engineering.

Taking place in the Lower Ground Floor Atrium in Dubai Mall, the Galaxy Experience Space runs until August 1, delivering a showcase of innovation and entertainment, with exclusive AI-driven workshops.

Fresh from Samsung’s game-changing Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, these devices represent a quantum leap in mobile AI experiences. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable yet, combining the power of an immersive large screen with pro-grade creative tools and built-in Galaxy AI, delivering a next-level multitasking and content creation experience. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip7 redefines the flip phone with a compact edge-to-edge FlexWindow, flagship-level camera capabilities, and intuitive AI features.

The Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic are the ultimate health coach. The most comfortable Galaxy Watches set new standards for style and personalized health experiences.

The Galaxy Experience Space pulses with energy across multiple interactive zones where visitors can see how these devices will enhance their lifestyles. From capturing stunning photography to hitting the pavement for runs, every corner showcases how these technological marvels seamlessly enhance real lifestyles.

This is Samsung’s invitation to tech enthusiasts, families, and creatives to explore the Galaxy Experience Space at Dubai Mall – a feast of innovation, technology and entertainment, fresh ideas and inspiration for how we connect and create.

Event Details:

Location: Lower Ground Floor Atrium, Dubai Mall

Dates: Daily, until Friday, August 1, 2025

Timings: Mon-Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri-Sun 10am-12am

No entry fees

