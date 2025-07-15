Dubai – UAE: In a landmark collaboration aimed at advancing global Islamic finance education, Alhuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (Alhuda CIBE) has entered into a strategic partnership with The Soltesz Institute, a premier EU-accredited educational platform operated by PSP Angels Management Limited. This alliance will provide students worldwide with access to dual-certified distance learning courses, combining Alhuda CIBE’s industry expertise with The Soltesz Institute’s internationally recognized accreditation.

Under the terms of the agreement, The Soltesz Institute will integrate Alhuda CIBE’s specialized courses into its platform, offering students the unique advantage of receiving two certifications upon completion: one from Alhuda CIBE, a globally respected authority in Islamic finance, and another EU-accredited certificate from The Soltesz Institute, endorsed by Director Viktoria Soltesz. This dual certification is designed to enhance the credibility and employability of graduates in both Islamic and conventional finance sectors.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of Alhuda CIBE, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership: “By uniting Alhuda CIBE’s deep-rooted knowledge in Islamic finance with The Soltesz Institute’s European accreditation and digital platform, we are creating a powerful ecosystem for learners. This initiative not only broadens access but also elevates the standard of Islamic finance education globally.

AlHuda CIBE has been a pioneer in offering state-of-the-art distance learning programs since 2008, including the Post Graduate Diploma in Islamic Banking and Finance, Certified Islamic Microfinance Manager, Certified Takaful Professional, Certified Islamic Fund Manager, and Certified Sukuk Professional, as well as the Executive Diploma in Halal Industry. Our alumni network spans 110+ countries, a testament to the global recognition and impact of our programs. These courses are meticulously designed to meet international standards, combining Shariah compliance with practical industry insights, ensuring our graduates are well-equipped to excel in the dynamic field of Islamic finance.”

Echoing this sentiment, Viktoria Soltesz, Director of The Soltesz Institute, remarked: “Our mission has always been to bridge gaps in professional education through high-quality, accredited programs. Partnering with Alhuda CIBE allows us to offer specialized content that meets the growing demand for Sharia-compliant finance expertise, while our EU certification adds a layer of global recognition for students.”

About The Soltesz Institute:

The Soltesz Institute is a leading professional education platform specializing in banking, payments, and financial technology, offering flexible online, on-site, and CPD/CPE-accredited courses designed for career advancement in the digital finance era. With over 20 years of industry expertise, the institute provides interactive learning materials, corporate consulting services, and access to an exclusive global banking community, all optimized for mobile and tablet learning. Founded by banking expert Viktoria Soltesz and operated by Cyprus-based PSP Angels Management Limited, the institute combines practical knowledge with cutting-edge fintech insights, serving thousands of professionals through its comprehensive course catalog and networking events while maintaining strict compliance with international education standards.

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: https://www.alhudacibe.com/

