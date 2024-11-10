Dubai: The Dubai Autism Center (DAC) today announced the implementation of a groundbreaking disinfection technology that continuously eliminates pathogens from the air and surfaces within its facilities. This innovative approach prioritizes the health and well-being of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) who may have heightened sensitivities or compromised immune systems.

“At the Dubai Autism Center, we are committed to creating a safe, nurturing, and healthy environment where children with autism can thrive,” said Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stark reminder of the importance of strong policies to ensure healthy and effective learning environments. We must prioritize initiatives that promote physical activity, well-being, and the overall health of our students and staff," he stressed.

“This new disinfection technology, Biosavety, powered by OJI based in Germany, represents a significant leap forward in ensuring the well-being of our students and staff. It offers a significant advantage over traditional disinfection methods. It provides continuous protection, reaching areas that might be missed during manual cleaning, and eliminates the need for harsh chemicals that could irritate children with ASD. By continuously eliminating pathogens, we can minimize the risk of illness and create a more conducive learning atmosphere 24/7,” Al Emadi added.

Dr Thomas Bone-Winkel, Managing Director, OJI Germany, said: “The OJI method creates and maintains hypochlorous (HOCl) atmospheres well below regulated concentration levels and can effectively inactivate viruses, bacteria, endospores, fungi, and even prions and virions with no negative side effects,”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased research on the potential of HOCl as a therapeutic and prophylactic tool, and the availability of HOCl formulations suitable for systemic administration in humans offers promising possibilities for future clinical evaluation. The potential for HOCl to serve as a safe, efficient, and cost-effective indoor disinfectant leads far beyond COVID-19-related applications,” Dr. Bone-Winkel emphasized.

Gundeep Singh, CEO of OJI, said: "Supported by a team of professionals and doctors in the UAE and Germany, this technology has the potential to revolutionize disinfection by significantly reducing the spread of pathogens indoors. This can help control outbreaks and lower the R0 of infectious diseases."

Benefits of the New Disinfection Technology at DAC:

Continuous Protection: Provides 24/7 disinfection, eliminating the need for frequent manual cleaning.

Thorough Disinfection: Reaches areas that might be missed during manual cleaning, ensuring a pathogen-free environment.

Safe for Children: Utilizes a method that is gentle and does not involve harsh chemicals.

Improved Health Outcomes: Reduces the risk of illness among children and staff, leading to a healthier learning environment.

Founded by a decree of the ruler of Dubai in 2001, Dubai Autism Center is the first Emirati non-profit organization in UAE that aims to provide specialized services to take care of children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers. The financial resources of the center consist of subsidies, donations, and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the center.

The Dubai Autism Center relocated to a much larger facility in 2017. The new center, situated in the Al Garhoud area, boasts an impressive 270,000 square feet of built-up space, making it one of the biggest in the region. This expansion allows them to serve a wider range of children with autism and provide them with the necessary resources and space to thrive.

The Dubai Autism Center, in its fully-equipped facility, offers specialized services for children with autism, including 34 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech therapy clinics, 3 rooms specialized in sensory therapy, and several laboratories, and medical clinics, all designed according to the latest specialized international standards, providing the appropriate educational environment for children with autism.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 36 children is affected by ASD.

