Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports, operator of the world’s largest international hub, Dubai International (DXB), is ensuring a seamless and exceptional guest experience for visitors that have started arriving for the United Nations’ annual climate change conference, COP28, being held in Dubai for the first time.

Dubai Airports, in collaborating with stakeholders and service providers, is elevating services across touchpoints to host approximately 65,000 delegates invited by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), a majority of whom will travel through DXB. Hosted during DXB’s busiest season, resources are being optimised through cross-utilisation between terminals, with partners including Emirates, flydubai dnata, Dubai Police, and the Road Transport Authority, deploying additional staff during peak hours to ensure seamless operations.

Enhanced services at DXB include General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) service counters to expedite smooth arrivals through passport control. A dedicated COP28 welcome desks has also been established at the airport to provide the latest information to visitors and help if needed.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports said: "Being the busiest international airport, our ambition extends beyond sheer numbers; we aspire to be acknowledged by both our guests and the industry as the world's best airport. Events such as COP28 provide a special opportunity for us to showcase our operational excellence. It’s about more than managing a bustling facility it’s presenting a seamless experience befitting of our city and airport, positioning us as the pinnacle of global airport excellence."

Preparations for COP28 at Dubai Airports began earlier this year, with multiple committees established for services and airport experience to coordinate seamless operations. The Learning & Development department, in collaboration with COP28, launched a training module as a briefing pack for frontline staff.

Taking place from November 30 to December 13, the international event aims to advance the global response to climate change by fostering collaboration, enhancing commitment and assessing progress in line with the goals set forth in the Paris Agreement.

