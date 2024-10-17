Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports is taking wellness to new heights with a month-long campaign focused on physical and mental health for both guests and employees. Recognising that travel can be both enjoyable and stressful, this initiative aims to address the growing concern of travel anxiety and promote a more relaxed and supportive airport experience.

According to the meditation app Calm[1], an estimated one in three people experience some level of anxiety about flying, with fear of flying being the second most common phobia. Around eight percent of the US population either face challenges when flying or avoid it altogether.[2] One in three people globally experience “the fear of switching off”, with 49 percent of UAE residents finding it difficult to truly switch off from everyday life while on holiday, making them among the least likely to disconnect from digital devices.[3]

Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports, said: “The airport experience is an integral part of the guests’ travel journey. Our goal at DXB is to help make their experience as healthy, stress-free and as positive as possible.”

She added: “Understanding the dynamics of travel anxiety is crucial for both travellers and the travel industry. Wellbeing is an essential part of the travel experience, and by focusing on reducing stress, supporting mental health, and raising breast cancer awareness, we strive to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our guests, our people, and all who pass through our gates.”

Khulood Al Marzooqi, Head – Employee Engagement & Wellbeing at Dubai Airports, said: “At Dubai Airports, employee wellbeing is an important area of focus. A robust wellbeing programme isn't just about promoting health - it's about creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to grow. When our people are at their best, both professionally and personally, they bring their best work. We take a holistic approach towards our employees wellbeing, therefore our initiatives have a variety of activities that tackles different wellbeing aspects of the individual’s experience.”

Aligned with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and World Mental Health Day, the campaign kicked off with yoga sessions, allowing guests to relax during peak travel times. Additional activities include a unique fitness event on Dubai International’s (DXB) runway, complimentary mammograms for female employees, and webinars on how early life experiences influence impact on workplace behaviour.

Throughout the campaign, Dubai Airports will also display impactful awareness messages on airport screens and digital channels, providing informative content. Here is what you can expect:

Yoga at DXB

DXB will host yoga sessions led by a certified instructor at Terminal 3 during peak hours, focusing on both mental and physical relaxation techniques that guests can incorporate into their pre-flight routine. Providing a serene and rejuvenating experience, the free sessions began on 11 October and will continue to be held at 5:30AM on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of the month.

Cycling experience

Dubai Airports is partnering with CRANK, the UAE-based boutique fitness studio, to host the signature RIDE experience on Dubai International’s (DXB) runway. The once-in-a-lifetime fitness event aims to promote wellbeing as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Pink October

In line with Pink October, Dubai Airports is distributing wellbeing pins to guests and travellers to raise awareness of breast cancer. Additionally, free mammograms are being offered to female employees over 40 and their dependents through Prime Healthcare, while male employees can register their wives for screening, as part of their benefits.

Mind matters

To mark World Mental Health Day on 10th October, Dubai Airports in partnership with Prime Clinic offered a Brain Assessment for employees which enables early detection and management of potential cognitive impairments.

Employee webinars

Dubai Airports is also investing in employee wellbeing with webinars exploring the impact of early life experiences on workplace dynamics. A rare opportunity for Dubai Airports employees’, children aged 12-17 are being invited to learn the basics around money management and enjoy a tour of DXB.

This refreshing approach to wellbeing sets a new standard for the aviation industry, demonstrating a commitment to guests and employees welfare that goes beyond the typical airport experience. So, next time you're passing through DXB, remember to pack your yoga mat so you can find yourself feeling refreshed before your flight.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB surpassed the 2019 levels of traffic in 2023 by welcoming 87m guests and forecast to reach 92m guests in 2024.

DXB is ranked as the world’s number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

