Dubai, UAE: As part of a five-year facilities management partnership, Dubai Airports and leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, are deploying more than 30 autonomous cleaning robots across five major airport locations — Terminal 1, Terminal 2, Concourse D, Dubai Cargo Village, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Explaining the strategic motivation behind the decision to introduce robotics into the airport environment, Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President - Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports said: "The decision was driven by a simple goal – to make our operations smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable. Cleaning robots help us deliver a consistent level of service across the airport while using resources more efficiently. It’s part of how we’re applying technology to improve both the guest experience and the working environment for our teams, in line with Dubai Airports’ smart airport strategy and long-term sustainability goals."

The robots, which are seamlessly integrated with Farnek’s physical cleaning teams as part of its pioneering Farnek Hybrid Unit (FHU) model, are setting superior standards in operational excellence and innovation — integrating robotics, digitalisation, and sustainability to redefine how airport cleaning and hygiene is delivered.

“This is one of the largest robotic cleaning programmes in the Middle East’s aviation sector. It positions Dubai Airports as a global reference for smart FM integration — combining automation, digital platforms, and sustainability under one operational model,” said Markus Oberlin, Group CEO, Farnek.

“The contract renewal marks a new chapter — one built on proven partnership, smarter processes, and a shared drive for continuous improvement. What we’ve achieved together is not just automation; it’s a model for how intelligent FM can operate at scale,” added Oberlin.

Following the success of this rollout, Dubai Airports and Farnek will explore next-generation robotic models, enhanced AI analytics, and performance-based sustainability metrics. The objective is to build a fully adaptive, data-driven cleaning ecosystem that dynamically aligns with passenger movement and operational demand.

