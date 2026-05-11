Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports (DA) has been recognised as a 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) winner, placing the organisation among a select group of international employers that record the highest levels of employee engagement. DA sits in the 77th percentile in this competitive benchmark, with a score of 74% for employee engagement, up from 71% in 2025, reflecting a significant uptick at this level of maturity.

The GEWA is one of the world’s most rigorous workplace distinctions, awarded to organisations that meet demanding standards in engagement and strengths development, and that can demonstrate how supporting and developing people leads to meaningful change. The latest edition of Gallup’s Global Database comprises of 27.6 million respondents and 6,000+ clients across over 200 countries.

DA is a two‑time consecutive recipient of this award and the only airport on the 2026 winners list. The recognition follows a landmark year in which Dubai International (DXB) delivered the highest annual traffic in its history, retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport for the 12th consecutive year and underlines the role DA’s people play in sustaining operational excellence.

Meshari Al Bannai, Chief People Officer of Dubai Airports commented: “This award recognises that the way we lead, develop, and empower our people directly shapes how our airports perform and how our guests experience Dubai. Engagement at Dubai Airports is embedded into the way we operate every day, from developing future leaders and national talent, to building a culture where accountability, service and innovation thrive together. That connection between people and performance is what sets us apart.”

That focus on people is also reflected in how DA is investing in the next wave of skills as it develops Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). Artificial intelligence (AI) is embedded across learning and development strategy, from a microlearning platform with an AI coach to AI‑assisted creation of high‑quality content. The organisation has begun deploying AI agents through Microsoft Copilot Studio, Negotiation Coach and simulation‑based practical training to replicate the complexity of live airport environments.

The people strategy centres on building capability and nurturing one of the strongest national talent pipelines, while creating clear development pathways for Emirati and international talent alike. Flagship programmes including Future Faces and Rising Stars focus on Emirati talent development, supported by a wider promote‑from‑within philosophy that has cultivated leaders from across all areas of the business, from operations to corporate functions, who understand the organisation deeply.

The GEWA recognition further reinforces DA’s position as an employer of choice, supporting its ability to attract, retain, and develop industry-leading talent in an increasingly competitive global landscape. It also strengthens internal pride and a shared commitment to excellence that extends from its people to the millions of guests who travel through DXB and DWC each year.

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