Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports, operator of the world’s largest international hub, Dubai International (DXB), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SD (Middle East), a subsidiary of Siemens Logistics, to further support Emiratisation efforts across its operations.

This strategic partnership aligns with the UAE’s goal of increasing Emiratisation and reinforces Dubai Airports’ commitment to achieving national Emiratisation targets through strategic, private-sector partnerships.

Meshari Al Bannai, Chief People Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai Airports continues to prioritise Emiratisation across all operations and remains a driving force of support for the UAE government’s vision. Our partnership with SD (Middle East) ensures a cross-sector collaboration that empowers and nurtures national talent”.

Stefan Neumann, Chief Executive Officer of SD (Middle East), said: “We are pleased to support the goals of our valued partner Dubai Airports and contribute to the development of national professionals in the UAE. Together we are committed to a successful future in which diversity is an enrichment for all of us”.

The MoU outlines a framework for collaboration, focusing on actively recruiting Emirati talent hired through SD (Middle East), and placed across a diverse range of roles within Dubai Airports, ensuring ample opportunities for them to thrive.

The MoU was formally signed by Meshari Al Bannai, and Stefan Neumann, in the presence of senior representatives from Dubai Airports, including Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer, Omar Binadai, Chief Technology & Infrastructure Officer, John Dyett, VP of Baggage Service Delivery, and Matthew Windett, VP of Talent & HR Solutions Hub and representatives of the senior leadership team from SD (Middle East), including Head of People & Organisation, Head of Customer Services (Operations & Maintenance – BHS), and Head of Business Development.

This step is part of Dubai Airports' comprehensive Emiratisation strategy which includes robust programmes to upskill and empower Emiratis. These programmes include Future Faces, a 12-month programme designed for UAE’s university graduates, the Rising Stars Internship Programme and the Fire Services Training Programme aimed at recruiting young Emiratis to join its frontline firefighting team.

About Dubai Airports