Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International – Dubai World Central (DWC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with international public services company, Serco to drive the recruitment and development of UAE nationals across key operational areas at both airports.

This strategic partnership aligns with the UAE’s goal of increasing Emiratisation and reinforces Dubai Airports’ commitment to achieving national targets. The agreement will provide a structured pathway for career advancement opportunities for graduate trainees, fresh graduates, and experienced professionals alike, with a focus on equipping talent with the expertise to step into leadership roles within the aviation sector.

Meshari Al Bannai, Chief People Officer at Dubai Airports, said, “Our collaboration with Serco reinforces our commitment to advancing the UAE’s strategy of cultivating a thriving Emirati workforce through strategic public-private partnerships. It creates meaningful opportunities for Emiratis to develop, lead, and shape the future of aviation. This MoU sets a benchmark for future collaborations, encouraging other partners to join us in championing Emirati talent and contributing to the UAE’s economic growth.”

Hana Abu Kharmeh, Chief Operating Officer at Serco Middle East said, “Emiratisation is integral to Serco’s purpose to Impact a Better Future, ensuring the next generation is at the forefront of innovation and leadership within the aviation sector. We have witnessed our Emirati colleagues thrive, develop, and excel while working with our long-term client Dubai Airports. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our shared vision to create even more opportunities, focusing on nurturing, training, experience and development to support progression and career advancement."

The MoU signing ceremony, a significant step in public-private partnerships aimed at creating a skilled, diverse, and sustainable local workforce, was attended by Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer and Omar Binadai, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer from Dubai Airports; alongside senior leaders from Serco including Phil Malem, Chief Executive Officer, and David Bennett, Aviation Portfolio General Manager.

This MoU is one of a series of agreements that Dubai Airports has signed, with several others in the pipeline, all aimed at driving its Emiratisation agenda. It’s part of a wider Emiratisation strategy, which includes programmes designed to upskill and empower Emiratis, such as Future Faces, the Rising Stars Internship Programme, and the Fire Services Training Programme. Dubai Airports remains committed to accelerating national development and contributing to the country’s broader economic objectives.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Dubai Airports PR Team

pr@dubaiairports.ae

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB surpassed the 2019 levels of traffic in 2023 by welcoming 87m guests and forecast to reach 92m guests in 2024.

DXB is ranked as the world’s number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

For recent updates, refer to our official social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or hashtags: #DubaiAirports #DXB #DubaiWorldCentral.

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world.

With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco’s services are powered by more 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services.

Serco’s core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management.

Underpinned by Serco’s unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery.

More information can be found at www.serco.com/ME

For further information, please contact: Cheryl King or Sarah Jackson, Email: cheryl@kingandcopr.com and sarah@kingandcopr.com