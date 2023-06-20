Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in employee happiness at the Employee Happiness Summit & Awards (EHSA) 2023. du won Gold in L&D Strategy and Silver in Workplace Design, showcasing its commitment to fostering a healthy and inclusive work environment.

The Gold award in L&D Strategy highlights du's dedication to providing learning opportunities for all employees. In 2022, all employees were exposed to learning and development, with 90% completing non-mandatory learning. The company introduced the LearningBytes initiative, offering digital content on the My Journey platform, and partnered with Harvard SPARK, Huawei, and Henley Business School for executive development.

The Silver award in Workplace Design showcases du's commitment to employee happiness in its new HQ. The workspace embraces the concept of an agile workspace with diverse collaboration spaces. "Live Link" zones enhance collaboration and connectivity among employees, while state-of-the-art technology empowers them to work efficiently. The new HQ incorporates eco-friendly materials and features wellness spaces for employees to recharge and relax.

The Employee Happiness Summit & Awards 2023, launched by Plan3media, celebrated inspiring employee happiness stories and brought together industry leaders to share insights and best practices.

