Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today welcomed the second cohort of Emirati graduates to its Future X graduate trainee program. Following its noteworthy engagement at the recent Ru’ya Career Fair, du is strengthening its commitment to youth empowerment and the strategic enhancement of digital skills, in line with the UAE's blueprint to evolve into a leading digital economy.

Empowering a new class of technologists in the UAE, the Future X program is meticulously crafted to integrate freshly graduated nationals into significant spheres such as Artificial Intelligence, digitization, and the deployment of intelligent solutions, pillars that enrich the digital economy and foster national advancement.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Head of employee experience and HR digitalization at du, said: "At du, we are passionate about unlocking the potential of young Emiratis, steering them to become trailblazers in the technology sector. The Future X program aims to contribute to the UAE's digital ecosystem and accelerating our journey towards a knowledge-based economy by cultivating a future-ready digital workforce."

The program provides an enriched learning trajectory, blending sophisticated tools, bespoke mentorship, and immersive experiences for prospective industry leaders of the organization. The curriculum focuses on honing digital insights and prepping a workforce up-to-date with technologies set to sculpt the future of digital innovation.

Future X delivers comprehensive training, guidance, and insights into diverse business facets, echoing the UAE government's Digital Strategy 2025. The strategy accentuates the development of high-level digital competencies, fostering creative thinking, and fortifying smart governance, thus laying the foundations of a digitally-empowered economy helmed by skilled Emirati talent.

For additional details regarding the transformative Future X program by du and to discover the possibilities it holds for the nation’s youth, please visit www.du.ae/FutureX.

