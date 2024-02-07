du achieves 5G-Advanced milestone with the deployment of Three Carrier Aggregation in TDD Massive MIMO base station, empowering users with an unmatched network experience and a peak data rate surpassing 5Gbps.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has achieved a new milestone in its pursuit of 5G-Advanced technology. The telco has announced the deployment of a large-scale Three Carrier Aggregation in TDD Massive MIMO base station, which will maintain its leadership in 5G user experience in the market with a peak data rate of over 5Gbps.

As the leading 5G market player, du has completed 5G two carrier aggregation in TDD Massive MIMO on the entire network in 2022, providing consumers with a peak data rate of 3.6Gbps. 5G traffic of du has exceeded 60% of the overall mobile traffic by October 2023, carrying traffic that is more than the 4G and 3G traffic combined. The camping of users on the 5G network fully demonstrates the success of the du 5G network, while the deployment of three TDD large-bandwidth Carriers Aggregation will bring unprecedented network experience to the users. In addition to that; du has successfully deployed of ELAA (Extreme-Large Antenna Arrays) Technology; going from traditional 192 AE to 384 AE; approximately a 30% enhancement in user experience and an approximate 30% reduction in power consumption, contributing to greater energy efficiency and a reduction of carbon footprint.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "We are committed to delivering top-notch user experiences to our valued customers. Since the introduction of 5G in 2019, we have successfully introduced multiple innovative services, with our 5G home wireless offerings garnering widespread acclaim and propelling us to the forefront of the market. Through the implementation of TDD large-bandwidth Three Carrier Aggregation, we are taking a stride towards ensuring an unparalleled 5G user experience, marking the initial phase of our journey towards 5G-Advanced commercial deployment. We will continue our pursuit of innovation, bolstering our cutting-edge network infrastructure."

du had achieved speeds of 10Gbps during the 5G-Advanced trial in 2023, remaining focused on surpassing technical milestones and ensuring that users across the UAE benefit from unparalleled connectivity. In line with its long-term commitment to supporting the development and enhancement of the UAE’s connectivity goals, du has been always innovating and putting into practice.

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

