Dubai, UAE – du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, is celebrating the transformative impact of its services that demonstrate how the Central Bank of UAE-regulated app is revolutionizing everyday financial management for residents across the Emirates. With the growing adoption of du Pay, customers are increasingly moving away from cash, making cash transactions largely unnecessary as they embrace a fully cashless lifestyle. The platform, which supports multiple languages including Arabic, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Bangla, has become an essential financial companion for the UAE's diverse community, offering secure, instant solutions for international remittances to over 200 destinations worldwide along with other financial services such as card payments, mobile top ups, bill payments and local money transfers. The stories emerging from du Pay's user base reveal a common thread of convenience and reliability that has fundamentally changed how people approach their financial needs. Syed Najaf Ali, a Pakistani expat who has worked as a driver in the UAE for twelve years, represents thousands of users who have found peace of mind through the platform's dependable service. His experience highlights a critical pain point that du Pay has successfully addressed, as he explains how previous payment channels often resulted in stuck transactions, while du Pay consistently delivers money to his family within few minutes.

The platform's accessibility extends beyond simple transfers through its extensive kiosk network, enabling users like Sadaruddin Khoso to maintain financial flexibility even during demanding work schedules. His testimony illustrates how the 24/7 kiosk infrastructure eliminates the constraints of traditional banking hours, allowing him to support his family instantly regardless of time constraints. This round-the-clock accessibility has proven particularly valuable for night-time emergencies, transforming what was once a next-day banking visit into an immediate digital solution.

du Pay's innovation in salary management has also resonated strongly with users like Saeed Hamad Almarri, an Emirati trader who appreciates the zero-balance account feature that eliminates the burden of minimum balance requirements. The platform's provision of unique IBAN numbers enables direct salary deposits, creating a seamless bridge between traditional employment practices and modern digital banking. This functionality has expanded to serve both employers paying domestic staff and employees receiving their wages, demonstrating the platform's versatility across different user needs.

The comprehensive nature of du Pay's services becomes evident through users like John Mark, a Filipino administrator who relies on the app for multiple financial activities including recharges and emergency remittances. His experience with instant transfers to services like GCash showcases how du Pay has eliminated the anxiety associated with urgent financial needs, providing reliable three-minute transfer times that users can depend upon during critical moments.

Beyond functionality, du Pay has created an engaging user experience that includes reward programs, as evidenced by marketing executive Jenica Jil's surprise at winning a gold coin through her regular usage. These incentives, combined with ongoing promotions offering chances to win cars and gold coins alongside guaranteed telco rewards for du prepaid customers, demonstrate the platform's commitment to adding value beyond basic financial services.

"These authentic customer experiences reflect the fundamental purpose behind du Pay's development – to empower individuals with simple, inclusive and reliable digital financial services that integrate seamlessly into their daily routines," said Fahad Al Hassawi, Chairman of du Pay. "Our customers' trust and continuous feedback remain the driving force behind every enhancement and feature we implement, ensuring that we consistently meet the evolving needs of the UAE's dynamic population."

The testimonials highlight du Pay's success in addressing the unique challenges faced by the UAE's expatriate community while simultaneously serving local residents with innovative financial solutions. The platform's combination of international reach, local accessibility, and user-centric design has established it as a trusted partner in financial management, offering security through Central Bank regulation while maintaining the agility and convenience that modern digital life demands.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.