Dubai, UAE: du, part of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company has joined forces with Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Derq, a leading provider of AI analytics solutions for road safety and connected vehicles, under a strategic partnership to power DIEZ’s Freezones with a portfolio of cutting-edge capabilities and competitive smart city solutions. A signing ceremony to mark the partnership was attended by top representatives and employees from both parties.

Under the new partnership, du will pilot and demonstrate smart city solutions powered by 5G communication and edge computing technologies from a 5G MEC server or platform from the Khazna Data Center. As part of the agreement, DIEZ will use its best endeavors to promote and facilitate the development and implementation of the pilot in Dubai Silicon Oasis “DSO”.

Commenting on the partnership, Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du said: “Dubai Silicon Oasis provides a window of opportunities for the ICT industry. Our sustained collaboration with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority is one matched with unmatched operational excellence. As the UAE continues exceeding all expectations outlined in its national innovation strategy, we expect this next move to positively contribute to grounding Dubai as a hub of excellence for disruptive capabilities.”

Eng. Muammar Al Katheeri, Chief Engineering & Smart City Officer at DIEZ, said: “This agreement directly aligns with our keenness to cooperate with all partners in various sectors to adopt smart and innovative solutions, which will improve the integrated technology system, enhance the wheel of evolution, and accelerate development processes.. Our collaboration with du stems 5 years now. Having faced the uncertainties of the pandemic together, we experienced the rapid ensuing transformation, it too occurring on a global scale. du’s growing capabilities demonstrate incredible resiliency, outlined by unabated, state-of-the-art results.”

Dr. Georges Aoude, CEO and Co-Founder, Derq added: “DIEZ has been a strong partner and supporter of Derq since 2017 by piloting Derq’s leading AI and V2X solutions to improve road safety in DSO. “We now look forward to our exciting collaboration with du and DIEZ in an increased effort toward making transportation smarter and safer across the region by leveraging 5G MEC and our cutting-edge technologies.”

Together, du and DIEZ will carry out technical support throughout the pilot set-up and ongoing operations. du will also develop a series of workshops to report observations, analysis results and lessons learned throughout the pilot stage and implementation.

This agreement follows a longstanding cooperation enjoyed by both parties since 2018. The new agreement is also an extension of Dubai’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies on its path to greater innovation and prosperity.

