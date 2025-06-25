Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with CRIF, a global leader specializing in credit information systems, analytics, and digital solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance within du's supply chain using Synesgy, CRIF's pioneering digital platform.

Recognising the escalating global demand for sustainable business initiatives, du is proactively incorporating ESG factors into its supplier review process. The adoption of Synesgy allows du to delve deeper into the ESG performance of its suppliers, ensuring compliance with the company's ambitious sustainability targets and rigorous regulatory standards.

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du said: "A partnership with CRIF and the integration of Synesgy into our systems demonstrably enhances our supplier evaluation protocols and underscores our dedication to sustainability. This initiative not only supports compliance with evolving legal requirements but also solidifies our leadership in fostering responsible business practices in telecommunications. It marks a pivotal step in ensuring our supply chain contributes to a sustainable and ethical future."

Synesgy will provide du with detailed evaluations regarding the ESG efforts of its suppliers, furnishing a broad perspective on their environmental impacts, social contributions, and governance practices. The platform enables du to identify and manage potential ESG-related risks within its supply chain, aiding in the maintenance of sustainable business practices over the long term.

Manjeet Chhabra, Managing Director of CRIF Gulf, said: "du’s decision to adopt Synesgy as a core tool for supplier evaluation reflects the growing importance of ESG factors in global business practices. We are proud to support du in its journey toward enhanced sustainability, offering data-driven insights and advanced tools to help businesses make informed decisions and lead in the era of responsible business."

Leveraging advanced analytics, Synesgy facilitates continuous monitoring and improvement of supplier ESG practices, supporting du's sustainable development goals. This initiative will further du's commitment to transparency and high ethical standards, aligning with international sustainability criteria and benchmarks.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About CRIF

CRIF is a global company specializing in credit and business information, advanced digital solutions, and analytics for risk management and business development. Through platforms like Synesgy, CRIF helps businesses across various industries assess and enhance their ESG performance, ensuring alignment with international sustainability standards.