Du Business introduces a market-leading monthly plan for businesses, offering 200 incoming and 300 outgoing roaming minutes, along with 10 GB of roaming data to enable seamless work-anywhere experience.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today unveiled its latest offering under du Business, the Business Roamer Plan for large corporates that need superior and uninterrupted connectivity both nationally and internationally. With a monthly subscription of just AED 325, this plan ensures that businesses stay connected seamlessly, fostering productivity and flexibility for professionals everywhere.

du’s Business Roamer Plan directly addresses this need by providing a combination of 200 incoming roaming minutes, 300 outgoing roaming minutes, and 10 GB of roaming data. This robust plan ensures that corporates can operate from any part of the globe without interruptions, supporting du's vision of reimagining how tomorrow's businesses connect.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “At du, we understand the demands of modern enterprises that require dependable and extensive connectivity to support their daily operations and stay connected globally. Our Business Roamer Plan is tailored to empower these businesses with the tools and services they need as well as seamless connectivity across different locations and time zones.”

du Business offers personalized solutions to meet the dynamic needs of their customers by keeping its service offerings as relevant and beneficial to users as possible. The new Business Roamer Plan is part of its broader strategy to support large corporates with next-generation, flexible partnership models.

"Our plan is about providing a lifeline that keeps the business functions smooth and uninterrupted, ensuring leaders can manage their operations effectively, anywhere and anytime," added Karim Benkirane.

With du's advanced technology, businesses can take full advantage of the plan's benefits immediately, ensuring they are set for success in the international market. UAE businesses can begin experiencing the new era of connectivity by subscribing to the Business Roamer Plan today.

