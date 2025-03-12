UAE, Dubai – The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) is joining as a strategic partner of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

The campaign, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Integrated efforts

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, emphasized that the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, underscores the UAE's commitment to supporting deserving communities globally and to providing resources and opportunities that empower individuals to access sustainable healthcare services that open doors to a dignified and stable future.

Al Hassawi said: “du is proud to support the Ramadan initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in alignment with our social responsibility and our focus on leveraging our expertise to facilitate broader participation of individuals and institutions in the Ramadan campaigns to achieve their goals and instill a culture of giving in the Emirati community."

As the campaign’s strategic partner, du will be offering technical and logistical support to the campaign, while effectively promoting it by changing its network name to Fathersfund-du. The telecom operator will help encourage participation by sending out SMS that introduce the campaign and its objectives,

Additionally, du announced it dedicated an exclusive set of mobile numbers to be auctioned during the Most Noble Number charity auction in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign. The auction will be held at the Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa on 15 March. It is organized in cooperation with Emirates Auction, with participation of businessmen and philanthropists in the UAE.

Exclusive numbers to be auctioned include:

0584444440, 0584444441, 0584444442, 0584444443, 0584444444, 0584444445, 0584444446, 0584444447, 0584444448 and 0584444449.

Donation channels

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).