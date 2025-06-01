The Future X program is an innovative initiative aimed at empowering Emirati fresh graduates with the skills, mentorship, and opportunities needed to excel in dynamic markets, building the future of technology by fostering a digitally skilled and innovative workforce and empowering young talent to contribute to the UAE’s national vision.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the opening of applications for the 2025 cohorts of its innovative graduate trainee program, Future X. The Future X program is designed to nurture fresh graduates into becoming future tech leaders, emphasizing digital excellence and innovation.

Since its launch in 2024, Future X has harnessed and elevated Emirati talent across various industries. The journey of Future X began with an aim to empower the UAE’s knowledge-based economy through the development of a skilled workforce that is equipped to navigate the dynamic technological landscape. Future X is in line with du’s commitment to Emiratisation and to preparing a new generation of professionals to adept in technological advancements and market demands.

Fatema Al Afeefi, Chief People & Impact Officer (Acting) at du said: "Future X symbolizes du’s pledge to innovation excellence and digital talent, underpinned by our strategic Emiratisation efforts. The program is a cornerstone for cultivating a workforce that is not only technologically proficient but also adaptable and forward-thinking. Future X is about shaping the leaders of tomorrow by providing them with the tools and mentorship necessary to excel and contribute significantly to the UAE’s socio-economic progress."

Embarking on the Future X programme, Emirati graduates will experience a comprehensive, 12-month journey that hones their digital capabilities and meticulously aligns their skillsets with du’s strategic vision. This program is a cornerstone in shaping the technological future, creating a digital and innovative workforce ready to propel the UAE's socio-economic advancement. Applications for the 2025 cohorts are now open. The program is grounded in four pillars: Digital Talent Learning, Culture of Innovation & Excellence, Adaptability & Integrity, and Collaboration & Engagement, ensuring a comprehensive developmental journey. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s strategy for sustainable employment and supports du’s agenda to foster an environment of learning, innovation, and adaptability.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit http://www.du.ae/futurex where further details for the Future X program are available.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.