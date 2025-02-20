The ceremony acknowledged the hard work and dedication of graduates from the Future X and the Commercial Development Program, highlighting du’s role in fostering an ecosystem that supports UAE national development.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today hosted an exclusive ceremony at SEE Institute, marking the graduation of 100 Emiratis from the Future X program and the Commercial National Development Program. The event marked a milestone in du’s ongoing commitment to Emiratisation and the development, career growth and progression of UAE national talent.

As a strong advocate for youth enablement and empowerment, du has significantly invested in bespoke career development programs, advanced training schemes, and strategic learning pathways aimed at enriching the careers of UAE nationals. These efforts are in line with du's commitment to nurturing a skilled workforce through career progression, focusing not only on the present needs but also anticipating the future demands of the digital economy.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: “At du, nurturing and empowering UAE nationals is more than a strategic choice, it is a foundational pillar that supports the UAE’s vision of a sustainably developed workforce with competitive digital skills. Accelerating our progress in Emiratisation, we aim to create a national talent pool that is agile, innovative, and ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow's workforce. We have integrated digitalization and future-ready skills into our career development programs with a goal to provide a platform for capable individuals and foster leaders who will drive the digital future of the UAE.”

du’s continued commitment to Emiratisation and supporting national youth has culminated in the Future X graduate trainee program. Tailored to bridge the gap between education and the evolving market needs, Future X equips Emirati graduates with critical tech skills necessary for leading digital transformation. The program celebrates digital talent learning, a culture of innovation and excellence, adaptability, and collaborative engagement. It is designed to place UAE nationals at the forefront of the digital-first market, fostering an environment conducive to continual learning and professional growth.

du's Commercial National Development Program aims to align with global market trends and prepare participants for leadership roles, embodying du's vision for workforce development. By merging hands-on experience in digital technologies with market insights, it fosters a new generation of leaders ready to spearhead the UAE's digital transformation. Designed to bolster the skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities of national talent, the program offers structured development pathways to encourage innovation, drive business growth, and ensure long-term success. It reflects the company's commitment to creating a competitive workforce that not only supports the National agenda but also positions UAE nationals for pivotal future roles in Commercial divisions.

The National Development Ceremony was designed to empower employees and celebrate career progression, upholding du’s culture of recognizing milestones and fostering workplace excellence. Through initiatives that promote an open, transparent, and connected working environment, du ensures that all employees feel valued and actively engaged in achieving the organization’s goals as part of its strategy to build a resilient digital workforce that supports the UAE’s economic objectives.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.