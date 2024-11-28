Dubai, UAE: In celebration of the UAE's 53rd National Day, du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a range of exclusive offers and promotions. Exclusive offers available from the 28th of November till the 4th of December.

All postpaid customers can enjoy free 53GB of national data valid for seven days, the offer is available until 4 December 2024.Customers who will purchase or switch to Prepaid Flexi yearly plans will receive free 53GB national data valid for a year; this offer is available until 31 December 2024.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: " At du, we are passionate about ensuring that every UAE resident and Emirati at home or abroad can feel connected to our cultural roots and participate in the celebrations. Through these exclusive offers, we aim to bridge distances and bring hearts closer, embodying the spirit of unity that defines our nation."

As part of this year's festivities, du goes beyond national borders with a special video campaign aimed at connecting Emiratis abroad with the rich culture and traditions of their homeland. This initiative aligns with du's commitment to reinforcing the UAE's cultural heritage and ensuring that every Emirati, regardless of their location, shares in the joy and pride of the UAE National Day.

