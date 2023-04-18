Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), organised an exclusive visit to support young patients at the Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital. Members of du’s Gender Balance Council and other employees delivered Ramadan and Eid gifts as part of the #KindnessConnectsUs campaign that celebrates the principles and spirit of Ramadan. Emphasising the universal language of kindness throughout the holy month, the campaign encourages people to contribute to the local community and make a positive impact on society.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanan Ahmad, Chief Regulatory Affairs and Risk Officer at du and Chairwoman of du Gender Balance Council, said: “du aims to spread happiness and positivity, especially during Ramadan, which is a time for compassion and generosity. As part of our efforts, we have launched multiple initiatives that encourage du employees to give back to the community and embrace the spirit of Ramadan. The visit coordinated by the Gender Balance Council is one of many activities organised as part of the #KindnessConnectsUs campaign to promote positivity and further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Al Jalila Foundation.”

Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital is the first dedicated children's hospital in the UAE. The visit aimed to bring joy and happiness to the young patients during the holy month of Ramadan. It also reflects du's commitment to giving back to the community and promoting kindness. At the hospital, it was celebratory time for the young patients and their parents who joined the festivities.

“Our hospital is blessed with this visit during the holy month of Ramadan, which bring generosity and compassion to our young patients. Seeing the smiles on their faces and the spark in their eyes is a testament to the healing power of love and community, and we are grateful to our partners who support us in this mission. I would like to thank the du team for their efforts and kind gestures,” said Dr Ibrar Majid, Medical Director at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

About Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital is the first dedicated children’s hospital in the United Arab Emirates. The state-of-the-art paediatric medical facility was created under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. Inaugurated on November 1, 2016, Al Jalila Children’s is an ultramodern paediatric hospital that aims to be the driving force behind the tertiary and quaternary care facility in the region. Our world-class teams of highly qualified medical experts and paediatricians are setting new standards for paediatric healthcare excellence on a local and regional level.