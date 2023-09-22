Ru'ya 2023 was an inspiring showcase of du's commitment to sustainability, Emiratization, and providing exceptional career opportunities.



Dubai, UAE: du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), successfully concluded its participation in the Ru’ya, Careers Redefined event. Through presentations, activities, and participative workshops, du positioned itself as an employer of choice in the industry, committed to driving Emiratisation and empowering the future generation of youth through its innovative and sustainable corporate practices.



Under the theme, "Step into a career of sustainable innovation", du highlighted its innovative and sustainable workplace. Emirati employees comprise 40.9% of the workforce and hold leadership positions while du prioritizes training and sustaining their employees through career development, fostering a digital-first workplace and encouraging entrepreneurship and participation in sustainability initiatives. du's presence at the career fair showcased its dedication to sustainable innovation and opened up new opportunities for talents, fresh graduates and interns. du also attracted a high volume of visitors who engaged with the team on ground and participated in the recruitment activities at the stand.



Ibrahim Nassir, Chief Human Resources & Shared Services Officer at du, said: "At du, we are dedicated to creating a sustainable and innovative workplace that empowers the future generation of Emirati talent. Through our participation in Ru'ya, we are showcasing our commitment to driving Emiratisation and providing opportunities for fresh graduates and talents. We believe in nurturing top local talent, supporting the UAE National Agenda, and creating a digital-first environment that inspires innovation and collaboration."



Step into a career of sustainable innovation

At Ru'ya 2023, attendees enthusiastically immersed themselves in a world of sustainability, innovation, and meaningful engagement. They explored the bold and dynamic new match-up of du with sustainability, discovered exciting job opportunities, and engaged with du's values and initiatives that drive Emiratization. Moreover, they participated in a plethora of captivating sustainability activations that activated their passion for responsible living.



One of the top attractions was the "Meet Khalid" activation, the 1st Emirati ChatGPT, where attendees interacted with du's cutting-edge AI bot. This interaction provided attendees with the opportunity to discover life at du and Human Resource matters such as preparing for interview and knowing the future career opportunities. Further, the "Eye Tracking Sustainability Challenge" showcased the power of technology in an exciting competition aimed at collecting and segregating sustainable and non-sustainable items, all the while aiming to top the leaderboard.

Attendees of the career fair were able to engage in social responsibility through the interactive "Plants Workshop," where they collaborated with individuals from Enable to pot plants and receive them as giveaways. This hands-on activity allowed attendees to interact and contribute to a meaningful cause. Additionally, the "Tree of Knowledge" activation provided a convenient spot for attendees to easily apply to du using the CV application app, while also offering an opportunity to directly interact with the HR team. As part of du's commitment to its partners, a dedicated space was allocated to du’s partners who are recruiting through Nafis, a federal initiative that aims to increase the contributions of Emirati citizens within the private sector and raise their efficiency and qualifications.



Diverse range of development programs for personal and professional growth

du invests in its employees' personal and professional growth by providing a diverse range of development programs. Open to all employees, Skill Booster sessions deliver practical tools to improve on-the-job performance while the YouTalk initiative fosters a culture of learning and inspiration. Similarly, the Harvard Leadership & Management Program equips participants with skills in stakeholder management, leadership, and personal growth. Moreover, the Future Executive program in partnership with Nokia integrates technology, leadership, and business capabilities, while technical training programs ensure employees stay at the forefront of innovation. As a result, a significant number have graduated from the Harvard program, and an increasing number of employees have graduated from technical training programs offered by industry giants Huawei and Nokia. du's commitment to Emiratization and talent development includes the My Journey platform, where employees can take online courses to enhance their skills and stay up to date with their field.



Overall, du's strong presence at Ru'ya 2023 demonstrated its unwavering commitment to building a competent and future-ready workforce, driving Emiratization and sustainability, and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.



About du

