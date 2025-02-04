Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) by organizing a voluntary cleanup and hiking activity in Hayl Wadi in Fujairah to mark the UAE National Environment Day. du employees came forward to contribute to the nation’s vision for a greener future, collecting more than 150 kgs of litter during the clean up, mainly plastic bags and bottles that can harm local wildlife and nature.

The event also reflects upon du’s support of the nation's ambitions as the UAE celebrates the 'Year of Community' in 2025. Actions to boost sustainability awareness and social development lie at the core of du's vision, leading to initiatives that invigorate collaboration and create shared experiences that benefit society at large.

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du said: “We, at du, understand that businesses play a pivotal role in sustainability and community development. In the Year of Community, our actions are aligned with driving considerable strides in awareness and engaging our employees to take meaningful collective action towards environmental protection. We will continue our efforts to integrate sustainability into everything we do, contribute to the well-being of the UAE's ecosystem and highlight the importance of personal accountability for our environment.

du has consistently been at the forefront of implementing initiatives designed to cultivate environmentally cautious behaviour, including the introduction of 100% recyclable bags in retail stores, employing hybrid energy solutions, embracing eBilling and instituting robust office waste recycling programs.

du's hands-on environmental activities fall within the wider ambit of the company’s strategic CSR initiatives. This effort underlines the importance of volunteering, sustainability, and environmental consciousness, which are key drivers for a sustainable future.

