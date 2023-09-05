Influential figures, industry leaders, and government officials discussed the latest trends in Smart Cities, AgriTech, Sustainability, and Industry 4.0

The event showcased technological advancements through interactive showcases and the announcement of two significant partnerships aimed at accelerating digital transformation and collaboration.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) successfully concluded Envision, its inaugural ICT event endorsed by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). With a focus on technological innovation and sustainable development, Envision brought together renowned industry leaders and regional visionaries to discuss the latest trends in Smart Cities, AgriTech, Sustainability, and Industry 4.0.

Under the theme of “Enabling Future Makers for a Sustainable World with Technology”, Envision provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and the exploration of cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of the UAE in alignment with the goals of the “We the UAE 2031” vision the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy. Among the agenda highlights were insightful sessions dedicated to Smart Cities, AgriTech, Sustainability, and Industry 4.0. Experts delved into the potential of advanced technologies in enhancing urban infrastructure, healthcare systems, and transportation networks.

H.E. Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, delivered a keynote address, setting the stage for an engaging and productive event. She underlined the significance of advanced technology in transforming sectors and accelerating the country's progress. She stated: "Envision serves as a powerful testament to the transformative force of collaboration and innovation, offering a dynamic platform for the vibrant exchange of knowledge and innovative ideas. By fostering an atmosphere of open dialogue, this event becomes a catalyst for unlocking the immense potential of advanced technology and paving the way towards a future that is not just prosperous and inclusive, but one that aligns with our overarching goal of ensuring the utmost sustainability and well-being for all."

Empowering Sustainable Progress Through Technology

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, highlighted the importance of partnerships in driving technology-forward solutions. He said: "The inaugural edition of Envision was a powerful convergence of ICT leaders, united by a commitment to propelling innovation and steering sustainable development forward. It fostered robust partnerships and nurtured a culture of collaboration to shape a future that harnesses technological advancements for the betterment of our society. It is through this concerted effort that we can create a transformative legacy that leaves an indelible mark on generations to come."

Envision shed light on the remarkable regional progress achieved in the field of technology. The exclusive ICT event featured interactive showcases from Zaintech, Huawei, Nokia, Dell, Fortinet, IBM, and HPE which explored digital transformation and its impact on industries. Zaintech focused on simplifying digitalisation to help organisations achieve digital excellence, while Huawei showcased the importance of digital transformation for economies and presented multiple use cases driven by 5G networks.

Nokia, Dell, and IBM outlined how machines and robotics can be digitally connected and controlled remotely for better efficiency and real-time data monitoring. Fortinet highlighted the need for cybersecurity for operational technology environments, as IT and OT networks converge. Finally, HPE delivered a platform at the edge to enable innovative service opportunities through a variety of workloads for a full telco edge customer solution stack.

Forging Partnerships for a Sustainable Future

Envision witnessed the announcement of two significant partnerships that will facilitate digital transformation and collaboration. The first partnership, between du and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), aims to accelerate the digital transformation of manufacturing operations. Advisory services, an SME support program, and pilot projects will help organisations transition into Industry 4.0 and prioritise sustainability. The second partnership involves du and the Hashgraph association, leveraging the potential of the Hedera blockchain. This collaboration will offer secure, traceable, and scalable solutions on a corporate blockchain platform, enabling efficient and sustainable applications across various sectors.

Envision charted du’s commitment to strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in technological innovation and sustainable development, underscoring the country's commitment to fostering a prosperous future.

