Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the main highlights of its sustainability achievements in 2023 and reiterated its commitment to furthering these efforts in 2024. At the forefront of digitalisation and technological innovation, du has set new industry standards and significant strides in its sustainability journey, aligning its efforts with the UAE's Year of Sustainability. du has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability, ranking fourth among the top five UAE brands in the Corporate Social Responsibility category, according to Brand Finance's assessment of sustainability perception.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: " As we pride ourselves on embedding sustainability deep within our operations, each of our initiatives reflect our dedication to innovation, and to creating real, tangible impacts in the communities we serve. We are committed to exceeding our sustainability goals, driving positive change for our stakeholders, and contributing to the UAE's sustainability ambitions."

Accelerating digitalisation with a focus on sustainability

As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship, du's internally developed and patented Solar on Tower Project has played a critical role in reducing the environmental impact of its operations. The innovative and seamlessly integrated Solar on Tower solution is set to be deployed at 270 sites in du's network by the end of 2024. Each site utilizing this solution saves 26.6 MWh of energy and reduces carbon emissions by 11 tons annually.

du contributed to the UAE’s net zero goals by various energy-efficiency initiatives in its network. du also achieved a 25% reduction in office energy consumption possible through the adoption of energy-efficient measures, including 3M sunscreens, motion sensors, and energy-efficient appliances.

At GITEX Global 2023, du showcased their commitment to innovation and sustainability by introducing new technologies and sustainable practices across industries. Under the theme of "Shaping a Brighter Tomorrow By Empowering a Sustainable Future," du's participation aimed to build on the momentum of the UAE's vision for a sustainable future and its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. du worked closely with key government entities like the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Masdar City to streamline their digital transformation. In addition, du made significant advancements in data privacy and security. The company has aligned its operations with the highest international standards, achieving ISO 27001 certification. du's collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has led to the introduction of the Happiness SIM for blue-collar workers. This initiative is centred around inclusivity and service excellence, providing crucial connectivity solutions and contributing to the overall happiness and satisfaction of a vital segment of the community.

du's dedication to sustainability and corporate social responsibility was recognized with several prestigious awards in 2023, including Majra Awards from the National CSR Fund, and accolades at the Employee Happiness Summit & Awards for its L&D Strategy and Workplace Design. Additionally, the MENA Green Building Awards highlighted du's efforts in creating healthy and sustainable workspaces. As du continues its sustainability journey, the company is set to announce the launch of further initiatives and activities aimed at enhancing its sustainability efforts in 2024.

A Holistic approach to sustainability

du's sustainability strategy is grounded in the principles of ethical governance, environmental stewardship, and community empowerment. The company aligns this strategy with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) focusing on Good Health and Wellbeing, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Climate Action, among others to make a positive impact on society and the environment.

In its ongoing efforts to promote community wellbeing, du marked a milestone by introducing the UAE’s first Arabic sustainability podcast to discuss topics like sustainability basics, debunking climate change myths, recycling and sustainable development. Alongside this, the company spearheaded numerous awareness initiatives aligned with the Year of Sustainability, including a country-wide campaign aimed at educating students and parents at their schools about the dangers of cyberbullying and the significance of preventing it.

du's initiatives range from promoting employee well-being and customer happiness to reducing its environmental footprint and operating ethically and responsibly. Leading the way in employee engagement and wellbeing, the company has achieved one of the highest global benchmarks with a 94% participation rate in its Employee Engagement Initiative, coupled with an engagement score of 81%, underscoring its commitment to creating a supportive work environment.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae/sustainability to read the comprehensive 2023 du Sustainability Report.

