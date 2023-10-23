The pop-up workspace offers a unique and immersive experience, providing business enthusiasts and aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity for personal interactions with influential speakers.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), launched its first pop-up workspace, Work Getaway, at Sunrise Beach in Dubai. The workspace, in collaboration with F&B partner Flat12, will provide an immersive work experience combining productivity. Seamless booking and management of the spaces will be facilitated by LetsWork, where customers can conveniently download the LetsWork app to reserve their spot. The latest initiative by du is in line with the government agenda of supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs in the UAE.

Powered by du Business Starter, the unique, remote work destination offers all the essential business solutions, including unlimited 5G internet, and an advanced router. The pop-up workspace is designed as a hub for knowledge exchange and inspiration, hosting an extensive calendar of speaking sessions featuring highly successful entrepreneurs who will share their experiences and valuable insights into the world of business. Attendees can expect to hear from renowned artists, influential bloggers, and accomplished entrepreneurs as they delve into their passions, experiences, and projects.

Karim Benkirane. Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “As a pioneer in empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses, du Business is thrilled to introduce Work Getaway as an avant-garde workspace which stimulates creativity, collaboration, and growth. We believe that entrepreneurs have the power to change the world, and our pop-up workspace is designed in alignment with du’s commitment to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses and realize their dreams.”

The agenda for Work Getaway features a diverse range of programming, including a captivating talk and workshop by artist Ali Kashwani, providing unparalleled insights into his art and entrepreneurial journey. Young Emirati entrepreneur Saleh Al Braik will offer a glimpse into his work and the significance of building valuable relationships.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in stimulating discussions with industry experts. Highlights include thought-provoking dialogues with Omar AlMheiri, the co-founder of Lets Work, Najla Alansari on her innovative project "Not a Majlis," Alawi AlBraik sharing insights into his venture Wakame, and a presentation by Mohamed Sahlawi discussing his project, Flat12. The sessions provide an added layer of value to the exceptional work experience offered by Work Getaway.

To participate in Work Getaway at Sunrise Beach, interested professionals can register on the LetsWork app.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae