Dubai, UAE: – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a partnership with Cisco to facilitate access to the prestigious Cisco Networking Academy. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between du and Cisco paves the way for a comprehensive talent development program. As the first telecom company in the region to work with the academy, this milestone partnership will provide du employees with unparalleled opportunities for upskilling and career development.

Through the Cisco Networking Academy, du employees will have access to a broad range of training courses in various technology domains, including cybersecurity, programming, data science, and operating systems. The academy's blended teaching approach allows for tailored learning experiences based on the specific needs of du and its employees.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "We are delighted to partner with Cisco to bring their exceptional Networking Academy to our organisation. This collaboration signifies our commitment to investing in our employees' growth and ensuring they have the necessary skills to thrive in the digital era. With the support of Cisco, we aim to further solidify our position as the leading digital telco in the UAE."

The partnership with Cisco Networking Academy aligns with du's vision of fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation. du aims to enhance its competitiveness in the telecommunications industry by equipping employees with advanced technical competencies, and further expand its network capabilities. This collaboration also aligns with the UAE's vision for Emiratisation, as it empowers talent to meet the demands of the digital workforce.

Abdeliah Nejjari, Managing Director for Gulf Region at Cisco said: "The Cisco Networking Academy program was established to address the growing need for skilled professionals in computer networking. We are excited to collaborate with du to offer high-quality training in various technology domains. By combining our expertise with du's commitment to talent development, we can effectively drive digital transformation and help meet the UAE's vision for a digitised future."

The Cisco Networking Academy program is conducted in 190 countries and through more than 12,000 Cisco Partner Academies worldwide. With over three million students benefiting annually from the program, du employees can now join this elite group and gain valuable knowledge and skills to stay at the forefront of the telecommunications industry.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae