The new launch signifies du’s commitment to delivering the best solutions and enhancing the experience of transit passengers that go through UAE Airports by utilizing innovative eSIM technology.

Dubai, UAE – du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced the launch of an innovative Travel eSIM, specifically designed for transit travellers navigating through UAE’s airports. The offering provides travellers with easy, affordable, and seamless data connectivity across over 190 countries. Starting with a free eSIM, customers can then purchase data bundles tailored to their travel needs, offering value and convenience.

Through its end-to-end connectivity solutions, du aims to tap into the new market of Travel eSIM technology in line with du’s objective of becoming the telco partner of choice while significantly improving the travel experience for millions of transit passengers. Addressing the unique connectivity needs of millions of transit passengers that go through UAE Airports, du’s Travel eSIM offers convenience and cost-effectiveness with data-only roaming services.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: "Our Travel eSIM ensures that transit travellers can look forward to a seamless connectivity. It's about connectivity and our mission to make travellers happier and their lives simpler. The eSIM offers a completely seamless telco experience for the transit passengers to use the service at their final destination”

Travelers at airport can enjoy a simple and swift setup for staying connected during their journey. By accessing the airport's complimentary open WiFi, they can quickly scan a QR code found on ads inside the transit area to be directed to a dedicated web page. Here, they have the flexibility to choose from various data bundles tailored to their trip's duration and data needs. With just a few clicks, the eSIM is ready and sent to them via email, allowing for instant activation and seamless connectivity as soon as they land at their destination.

