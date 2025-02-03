du aims to facilitate an event where the brightest minds in the industry can connect, share insights, and pioneer strategies to shape the MENA region's digital future through discussions, networking opportunities, and a premier trade show.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announces its participation as co-host for Capacity Middle East 2025. Taking place from February 4-6, the event will bring together professionals across the telecommunications, IT, and digital landscape, especially those involved in the MENA region's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure.

This year, Karim Benkirane, du's Chief Commercial Officer, will share the stage for the welcome note alongside senior executives from participating companies. Additionally, several experts from du will contribute their expertise and insights at the event.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “As a digital enabler in the telecommunications sector, we at du are thrilled to co-host Capacity Middle East 2025 and provide a platform for collaborative innovation, strategic partnerships, and envisioning the future of digital infrastructure in the MENA region and beyond. We look forward to contributing to and participating in these pivotal discussions that will undoubtedly shape the industry's trajectory for years to come.”

Capacity Middle East 2025, co-located with Datacloud Middle East, will host more than 3,000 global professionals from diverse sectors such as carrier, cloud, peering, hyperscale, content, voice, messaging, finance, edge, software, equipment, data centre, and satellite industries. Additional contributions will come from various subject matter experts from du, who will contribute to different panels and sessions, elevating the event with specialised knowledge.

-Ends-

