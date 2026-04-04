Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a business continuity initiative designed to ensure small businesses, startups, and founders remain connected, productive, and resilient during both stable and challenging times. Recognizing that business success depends on reliable, uninterrupted connectivity, du is strengthening its commitment to the business community through a multi-faceted approach.

As businesses navigate an ever-evolving landscape, du understands that operational continuity is a necessity. Under the theme “Because Your Business Continuity Matters”, the initiative centers on three key pillars: enhanced connectivity support and exclusive offers tailored to business needs, upgraded mobile plans and bundles designed to maximize productivity, and upcoming launch of innovative new services. du is positioning itself as a trusted partner dedicated to supporting businesses at every stage of their journey, from ambitious startups taking their first steps to established enterprises seeking to scale their operations.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: "At du, we believe that every business deserves a partner who understands that their success is built on staying connected. Our commitment goes beyond providing services, we are here to ensure that businesses can focus on growth and innovation while we take care of keeping them seamlessly connected. Because when your business matters to you, it matters to us."

The enhanced offerings reflect du's understanding that today's businesses require flexible, reliable solutions that adapt to their unique challenges. Through dedicated support and cutting-edge connectivity solutions, du aims to empower the UAE's thriving business community to remain confident and prepared for whatever lies ahead.

For more information about du's business continuity solutions, visit www.du.ae

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.