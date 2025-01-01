Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced Diamond Sponsorship of the New Year's events organized by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai for the blue-collar community.

du will organise various entertainment activities, including a performance by celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor. Additionally, du will contribute to the festivities by giving away free handsets to lucky attendees. Alongside this du will also provide special offers through alo, a unique Pay as you Go ® mobile service, specially developed for the large expatriate labour workforce in the UAE.

Ahmad Aburahima, Head of Government Relations at du, said: “Celebrating the New Year alongside GDRFA signals our solidarity and commitment to the well-being and happiness of every community member in the UAE. Our role as a sponsor and our plans for the event reflects this shared vision. We see it as an opportunity to give back to those who make significant contributions to our society daily."

Furthermore, du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, is also supporting this initiative with exclusive activities and promotions. In line with the vision of making finance more inclusive, du Pay staff will be present at the event to assist through app downloads, KYC onboarding, and offer personalized training at specially designated stands. This initiative reflects du Pay’s commitment to simplifying financial services, making them accessible to all, and helping customers manage their finances more efficiently.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About du Pay

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.