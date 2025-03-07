Barcelona / Dubai: du, a leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft during Mobile World Congress, taking place in Barcelona from March 3 – 6, 2025. The collaboration will see Microsoft Azure’s innovative security stack integrate with du Tech’s robust managed services to offer businesses a comprehensive 360-degree security solution within the UAE, aimed at thwarting the ever-evolving cyber threats effectively.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft to bring the latest advancements in managed security to our customers. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in du’s history, and we are keen to empower businesses to achieve their security objectives while adhering to the stringent compliance demands of today’s digital world.”

At the heart of this collaboration is the unique integration of Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities into du Tech’s cybersecurity offerings, allowing customers to seamlessly harness the power of AI use cases without the hassle of managing the underlying infrastructure. LLM’s ability to process and understand vast data volumes brings to the table robust insights, enabling early issue detection and highly effective response mechanisms that enhance service delivery across enterprises.

Imane El Majdoubi, Executive Director, Enterprise Commercial UAE, Microsoft said: “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of our clients. We are equipped to assist businesses in establishing more robust cybersecurity frameworks by combining Microsoft security solutions with generative AI to enhance threat detection and response capabilities.”

The collaboration promises to offer an enhanced suite of managed security services, including Security Copilot-based threat detection and response, LLM services, AI-driven predictive security insights, Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) integration, and du Tech’s specialized services encompassing monitoring and incident response.

