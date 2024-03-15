Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today signed a strategic a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samsung. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the companies' relationship, allowing for expansion in the business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) segments.

Commenting on the partnership, Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: "We are thrilled to solidify our partnership with Samsung, this collaboration will allow us to provide our customers with an even wider range of cutting-edge products and services. By combining the strengths of both companies, we are confident that we can meet and exceed the evolving needs of our customers."

Under this new agreement, du and Samsung will work together to expand Samsung's digital service business and offerings, such as Samsung Care+, through retail, online, and mobile channels. This move aims to enhance the overall customer experience for both B2C and B2B customers.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "This strategic collaboration with du is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative mobile experience to our customers in the UAE. Through this partnership, we will be able to bring our cutting-edge products and solutions including Galaxy AI- a key enabler for new user experience paradigms, especially when it comes to the tools that empower creative expression, productivity, and barrier-free communications. This is the beginning of the future of mobile AI and we are proud to share this journey with our esteemed partner, du.

The partnership between du and Samsung will focus on various business fundamentals and key development pillars. This includes expanding B2C practices to B2B, with an emphasis on the Enterprise Edition portfolio and rugged device offerings. Additionally, du will have exclusive access to Samsung's latest product launches, ensuring customers have access to the most advanced technology available. The companies will also collaborate on reaching the younger generation, with joint participation in events like the Dubai Esports Festival.

Another strategic focus of this partnership is the creation of B2B-specific workshops and events to maximize reach. The collaboration aims to provide customers with value-added services (VAS) and monetization opportunities through direct investment and by leveraging the du ecosystem. Furthermore, the companies plan to develop B2B-specific rate plans for the enterprise edition and rugged device portfolio, as well as collaborate on CRM initiatives for local customers in the premium segment offerings.

About du

