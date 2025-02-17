The extensive reach of the PEACE Cable System enables connections spanning Singapore, Pakistan, Africa, and Europe

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a partnership with PEACE Cable International Network Co. Limited (PEACE) to extend the PEACE Cable System (PEACE Cable) into the UAE and Gulf region. This strategic collaboration is set to significantly enhance digital transformation and connectivity for du’s Wholesale and Enterprise customers, leveraging the high-capacity, state-of-the-art PEACE Cable infrastructure.

The agreement outlines the landing of the PEACE Cable in UAE – an 'open-access' submarine cable system that promises to deliver ultra-high-speed, secure, and resilient connections. This development will significantly boost du’s capabilities to provide enhanced network performance and managed services across the region. Furthermore, the construction of a new branch, the PEACE Gulf Extension, from the PEACE Cable's in-service trunk segment, will extend its reach to the UAE, integrating it into a broader network that spans over 22,000 km across three continents.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: “Our investment in the PEACE Cable is in line with du’s commitment to elevating the UAE’s global connectivity status. This collaboration will bring about significant economic and digital advancements, ensuring our customers enjoy unparalleled reliability and value. We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s vision to become a leading regional digital and AI hub and solidify our role in regional connectivity through the exclusive ownership by du of the cable landing in the country.”

Sun Xiaohua, CEO of PEACE said: "The essence of the PEACE Cable initiative is to foster unprecedented connectivity across continents. This project is not merely about laying a cable; it's about building bridges—connecting cultures, economies, and communities. In an era where digital infrastructure is as critical as the traditional, our mission with the PEACE Cable is to light up the path to a more integrated and empowered global society."

Projected to be Ready For Service (RFS) by the second half of 2026, this partnership not only signifies a major leap in regional digital infrastructure development but also highlights du’s commitment to position the UAE as a pivotal gateway for global connectivity. Through the PEACE Cable, du will offer enhanced economic, social, and digital transformation opportunities, contributing to the UAE’s strategic plans and vision for a future powered by knowledge and innovation.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About PEACE Cable International Network Co., Limited

PEACE Cable International Network Co., Limited, which owns, invests, operates and maintains the PEACE Cable System, was founded in 2018 and registered in Hong Kong SAR, China. The company aspires to become a global leader in international submarine cable system operations. PEACE Cable System, spanning Asia, Africa and Europe, the trunk connecting Singapore, France, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt, provides open, flexible, neutral and high-capacity international bandwidth services. The system has completed the first phase of construction and put into commercial use in 2022, with the extension to Singapore in 2024.