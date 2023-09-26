Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and Nokia, a B2B technology innovation leader, have signed a frame agreement aimed at heralding a new era of 5G-driven advanced technology possibilities for UAE enterprises. This collaborative effort will empower du to spearhead innovative 5G applications to build advanced technologies for the enterprise sector. The signing ceremony was attended by Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, and Hamdy Farid, Senior VP, Cloud and Network Services Business Applications at Nokia, and a number of senior executives from both parties.

Building on their longstanding partnership, du and Nokia are on a strategic journey to shape the future of advanced technology and its applications through 5G. Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia will offer du with its cutting-edge end-to-end enterprise solutions, encompassing high-speed digital solutions and 5G use cases for resale through Nokia's Global Partner Program.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer, du, said: "du and Nokia are committed to accelerating the development of enterprise-focused advanced technology use cases that will be powered by 5G, in addition to use cases for improving people’s lives. This new agreement will unleash fresh 5G opportunities, affirming our role as a driving force in further accelerating the digital transformation of the UAE and positioning it as a regional center of excellence for advanced technology innovation."

Nokia's 5G constant efforts on innovations and its solutions continue to equip du to deliver a superior network performance to its customers, paving the way for network upgrades to support future technologies.

Rima Manna, VP, Middle East Market Unit, Nokia, stated, "We take pride in our collaboration with du, to bring the benefits of our advanced solutions to individuals and businesses alike. 5G possesses immense potential for driving enterprise digitization and unlocking innovative use cases. With its low latency and ultra-high-speed capabilities, 5G will unlock a realm of possibilities, enabling new revenue streams through industry transformation."

This partnership will allow deployment of exponential technology use cases for various verticals including factories, warehouses, smart cities and utilities that will be powered by du’s 5G network. Several other use cases for Robotics, Augmented Reality and AI will also be made available for the benefit of UAE customers.

