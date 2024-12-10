Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and Nokia today formed a strategic collaboration focusing on advancing industry digitization through the deployment of 5G private wireless networks and cutting-edge technologies.

In line with a joint commitment to transform diverse industries, the primary objective of this collaboration is to enhance industry operations by integrating 5G private networks and generative AI with Nokia's industry-leading Airscale Portfolio. This integration is set to drive automation, efficiency and innovation across key industries, ushering in a new era of operational excellence.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “Our collaboration with Nokia will not only enhance operational efficiency but will also create opportunities for growth and transformation across multiple sectors. With a focus on customized 5G solutions, generative AI applications and seamless automation capabilities, the partnership sets the stage for a smarter, more connected UAE.”

du will offer a variety of advanced solutions tailored to improve industry-specific operations. These include tailored 5G solutions by providing a 5G private network "as a service." This service is specifically designed to cater to industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and utilities, ensuring they receive customized connectivity solutions that enable seamless operations.

Mohamed Samir, Vice President, Mobile Networks Middle East, at Nokia, said: “We are committed to driving digitization in the UAE by combining our expertise and cutting-edge solutions. Our partnership with du will further enables industries to operate with greater efficiency and security, paving the way for a smarter future.”

Additionally, du is innovating with generative AI solutions that drive operational effectiveness and enhance safety measures across various sectors. These AI solutions include predictive maintenance, AI-driven workplace safety protocols, video-based anomaly detection, and platforms that keep workers connected.

Further, the ability to enable seamless automation and remote control of machinery and assets ensures unparalleled efficiency and operational continuity, marking significant strides in technological integration within industrial environments.

