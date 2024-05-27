Dubai, UAE – du, an Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a partnership with Gracia Group to unveil the agritech platform', a full-fledged digital ecosystem poised to transform the agricultural sector in the UAE supporting the vision of leaders of the country. The signing ceremony was attended by H.E Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Jasim Al Awadi, CICTO at du and Hamed Al Hamed Founder and CEO of Gracia Group. This innovative platform leverages the power of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), cloud computing, automation, Internet of Things (IoT), data science, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further realize the country's vision for advanced, sustainable, and secure farming practices.

The agritech platform comes equipped with an e-commerce framework that transforms and automates traditional agricultural processes, fosters connectivity, and introduces new agritech methods. Set to automate and digitise the operations of Agriculture using Agriculture 360O —a unique model designed by Gracia Group—it offers an end to end comprehensive one-stop-shop services covering all aspects of agriculture and farming for farmers, suppliers, buyers, agritech entities, business entities and retail outlets.

Jasim Al Awadi, CICTO at du said: “At du, we are committed to leading the digital revolution that drives our nations forward. This agritech platform is a testament to our endeavor to merge ICT with the agricultural sector, providing a robust platform that caters to the diverse needs of the UAE's farming community. As we embrace innovation, we understand the responsibility we carry towards contributing to the UAE’s food security, youth in agriculture and economic diversification.”

Through this strategic partnership and cutting-edge technology, the agritech platform is set to foster digital transformation within the agricultural sector. This initiative underscores du ICT’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to contributing to the UAE’s food security, sustainability efforts and attract next generation to farming and agriculture.

Hamed Al Hamed, CEO of Gracia Group said: “The inception of this agritech platform is a crucial step towards reshaping the agricultural spectrum in the UAE. By integrating modern technologies and digital excellence to farming practices, we pledge to support the governments' strategic directions for food security and agricultural sustainability.”

By providing a platform for buying, selling, trading, training, leading agri-techniques, food processing techniques, logistical support, and providing comprehensive database of information on food produce, market demands and pricing, this agritech platform aims to expand investment opportunities in the field of agriculture, fostering the participation of locals and residents in farming, and providing a comprehensive training and incubation programs in adopting farming as mainstream business.

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae