Dubai – Mubasher: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) partnered with Gracia Group to launch the agritech platform, according to a press release.

The platform is a full-fledged digital ecosystem created to transform the agricultural sector in the UAE in line with the country’s growth vision, according to a press release.

It leverages the power of information and communication technologies (ICT), cloud computing, automation, the internet of things (IoT), data science, and AI to achieve the Gulf country's vision for advanced, sustainable, and secure farming practices.

The agritech platform offers end-to-end comprehensive one-stop-shop services covering all aspects of agriculture and farming for farmers, suppliers, buyers, agritech entities, business entities, and retail outlets.

Jasim Al Awadi, CICTO at du said: “This agritech platform is a testament to our endeavour to merge ICT with the agricultural sector, providing a robust platform that caters to the diverse needs of the UAE's farming community.”

Through this strategic partnership and advanced technology, the agritech platform is expected to strengthen digital transformation within the agricultural sector.

Hamed Al Hamed, CEO of Gracia, commented: “By integrating modern technologies and digital excellence into farming practices, we pledge to support the government's strategic directions for food security and agricultural sustainability.”

The agritech platform aims to expand investment opportunities in the field of agriculture, providing comprehensive training and incubation programmes in adopting farming as a mainstream business.

In April, du launched du Pay to boost financial inclusion in the UAE by offering a wide range of digital payment services.

