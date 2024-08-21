Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and etisalat by e&, today announced a strategic collaboration with Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding, to provide fixed telecom services and enhance the ICT infrastructure in new developments. As part of the Taawun infrastructure deployment initiative, the agreement will cover the provision of essential telecommunications infrastructure in Nakheel’s major projects.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: “We look forward to delivering state-of-the-art telecom services for Nakheel's projects. This agreement solidifies our commitment to enhancing the digital experience for Nakheel and its valued customers. By offering an array of services tailored to bring convenience and empowerment to residents, communities, and the entire nation, we aim to be an essential catalyst in driving the UAE's economic, social, and digital transformation.”

Abdulla Al Mana, General Manager, etisalat by e& said: "At etisalat by e&, we are focused on advancing societies and driving innovation through industry-leading telecom solutions. Our partnership represents a collaboration of expertise, resources and unparalleled commitment to enhancing the UAE's telecom sector. Through this collaboration, we will continue to deliver the best-in-class services, driving digital transformation, improving lives and empowering societies across our operating markets."

Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding, has been instrumental in shaping Dubai into a world-class destination to live, work and visit through its innovative landmark projects, transforming land and water into vibrant, sustainable developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Through this partnership, du and Etisalat will serve the growing range of destinations and facilities, benefiting Dubai's citizens, residents and tourists.

Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director, Dubai Holding said: "We believe in enhancing the lifestyle of our residents and visitors by providing them with world-class developments, infrastructure and amenities. The strategic partnership with du and Etisalat reinforces our commitment to offering unparalleled services to our residents, and we are confident this telecom service will empower our communities to connect and engage with each other and the wider world around them with ease and efficiency.”

The Taawun initiative not only provides consumer and enterprise customers with increased flexibility but also aligns with the UAE government's long-term vision of developing smart infrastructure and fostering a strong telecom sector. As part of this initiative, there will be healthy competition at the retail service level between both operators. Under this arrangement, both du and Etisalat will have equal access to offer fixed services and collaboratively unify the telecom infrastructure for these developments. As a result, end-users can expect to receive exceptional services and a broader range of options, all aimed at enhancing their overall telecom experience.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat by e&, please visit https://www.etisalat.ae

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Nakheel is a world-leading master developer and a member of Dubai Holding, whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities, residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments, including the iconic Palm Jumeirah, span 15,000 hectares and accommodate nearly 740,000 people.