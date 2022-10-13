Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has signed a strategic partnership deal allowing both du customers and Al-Futtaim Group’s Blue Rewards Members to benefit from exclusive offers and rewards. The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering Governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’ featuring technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, metaverse, blockchain, NFT and robotics.

du will offer a variety of incentives and discounts to members of Al-Futtaim Group’s Blue Rewards. The partnership will help the telco cater to the dynamic lifestyle of customers and explore new avenues to further expand its offerings and rewards. Further, the collaboration will enable Al-Futtaim Group customers to take advantage of du’s high-speed 5G network and exclusive deals on cutting-edge products.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du said: “In partnership with Al-Futtaim Group, du is taking customer rewards to the next level through a digital, omni-channel approach. Today’s announcement will help us add life to life by offering the best value and privileges to members of Blue Rewards as well as foster better customer relationships.”

By joining Blue Rewards, du customers can unlock thousands of offers on dining, leisure activities, holidays & more. They will also earn cashback when they shop at Al Futtaim Group’s leisure and retail outlets across the GCC and Egypt. Cashback, which accumulates over time, can be used to recharge pay-as-you-go lines or pay for postpaid plans.

Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer at Al-Futtaim Group says: “Our collaboration with du aligns with our mission to elevate each customer’s experience on their journey and rewarding them at every step. We believe that strategic partnerships are an integral pillar in the delivery of excellent customer experience, and today’s announcement will further strengthen our bond with members of the Blue Rewards.”

Aligning with du’s customer-centric mission, the partnership with Al-Futtaim Group creates more touchpoints for the brand to interact and engage with its customers and additional opportunities for consumers to earn rewards and save money.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae