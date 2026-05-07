Dubai, UAE, du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) during Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), the premier national event dedicated to advancing the UAE's industrial capabilities and manufacturing excellence. The announcement was marked by a photo opportunity attended by His Excellency Badr Al Olama, Director General at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, and Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Industry and Trade at (ADIO), underscoring a shared commitment to advancing the UAE’s national innovation agenda.

As part of this collaboration, du will deliver advisory and consultancy services through du Tech’s, enabling ADIO to navigate structured innovation and funding journeys from ideation through to execution. Leveraging on du Tech’s deep expertise in digital transformation and advanced technologies, the offering is designed to support manufacturers and enterprises in translating their digital ambitions into scalable outcomes, while equipping them with the capabilities, frameworks, and access required to accelerate their digital transformation journeys with confidence.

During its participation at MIITE, du Tech is hosting a dedicated showcase illustrating how this collaboration translates into real-world execution. The showcase highlights practical use cases, structured innovation pathways, and the end-to-end journey from concept development to scalable deployment, demonstrating du Tech’s ability to transform ideas and strategies into tangible impact.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: “at du, we view innovation as a cornerstone of national competitiveness and economic resilience. This partnership reflects our role in shaping the future of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem, where advanced technology capabilities and structured funding pathways come together to enable organizations to move beyond transformation ambition into sustained, large-scale impact aligned with UAE’s vision.”

Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Industry and Trade at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “The industrial sector is one of the key drivers of economic growth in Abu Dhabi, with the emirate placing strategic importance on enhancing its global competitiveness and ensuring its long-term sustainability. This partnership represents an integrated model that brings together advanced technology, financing tools and high-efficiency execution, enabling manufacturers to scale toward large-scale commercial production. Leveraging the technical capabilities of du Tech through ADIO’s Smart Manufacturing Programme will empower industrial facilities to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, increase productivity levels and diversify locally manufactured products, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of the industrial sector and supporting the emirate’s strategic priorities.”

This partnership marks a significant step in advancing a more connected and execution-driven innovation ecosystem in the UAE, where technology, funding and delivery are seamlessly aligned. By enabling organizations to scale transformation initiatives with confidence, du and ADIO are contributing to the long-term realization of the UAE’s economic and industrial ambitions.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.