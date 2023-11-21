Abu Dhabi, UAE: – As the world's attention converges on the UAE, which is set to host the upcoming COP28 later this month, DSV, the global leader in logistics, transport, and distribution, proudly announces the adoption of an innovative and fully electrical long range heavy load road transportation for the first time in the country. The new move is set to reinforce the global conglomerate to achieve its net-zero goal by 2050.

DSV has been an active partner with prominent environmentally conscious government and private sectors in the Emirates, including ADNOC L&S, as well as key players from the public and private sectors in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the Northern Emirates. in alignment with the UAE's ambitious goal of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050, DSV introduces the latest and cleanest technology to the Middle East's transportation sector—fully electric, digitally integrated, fast charging, long-range, double-trailer electric vehicles (EV) with zero carbon emissions, poised to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of road transport in the UAE.

Ranked as the third-largest global logistics and forwarding conglomerate, DSV has deeply integrated sustainability into its corporate vision by making substantial investments in solutions that mitigate the environmental impact of its operations. It helps customers navigate complex supply chains and introduce greater efficiency and sustainability within their operations through green logistics solutions. These range from CO2 reporting to strategic supply chain optimization and sustainable fuel offerings. It proudly stands as the pioneering logistics and forwarding company to deploy EV trucks for heavyweight transportation in the region.

Speaking on the introduction of these new trucks into the UAE market, H.E. Khadim Al Daree, Chairman of DSV Solutions (Abu Dhabi), commented, "The launch of our state-of-the-art electric transportation trailer trucks couldn't have come at a more pivotal moment, as the UAE's government and business community intensify their focus on emissions and environmental concerns & climate change. We are proud to be at the forefront at scale of applying this groundbreaking solution in the country in road transport sector, with plans to extend it across the MENA region. This endeavor will undoubtedly surpass the expectations of our esteemed UAE partners."

Manufactured by SANY, and Sany’s UAE Agent EGME, these heavy-duty trucks boast an impressive and completely unprecedented 80-ton Gross Combined Weight (GCW) capacity. Unlike any other options in the UAE market at the time, these trucks offer battery ranges of 250 to 800 kilometers, coupled with the convenience of fast charging and battery swapping within just seven minutes. DSV is committed to developing an extensive charging network throughout Abu Dhabi and the other emirates.

"We are resolutely dedicated to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across all our operations by 2050. To this end, we collaborate with global partners such as Good Shipping, Clean Cargo, Eco-Skies, and others within the business and academic communities to foster solutions that benefit both our planet and our enterprise. At the UAE level, this initiative underscores our commitment to our partners, customers and the local community, demonstrating our shared determination to align with the UAE's ambitious net-zero target by 2050," Elias Monem, EVP Solutions and Road MENA region and DSV Solutions (Abu Dhabi) Board Member commented.

The UAE stands as a regional frontrunner in adopting EV solutions and establishing the necessary charging infrastructure across the country, contributing to its significant success in the Arthur D. Little Global E-Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX). The UAE proudly clinched the top spot in the Arab world and ranked 7th globally on this index. DSV's innovative solution will further fortify the nation's leading position regionally and worldwide, DSV MENA will benefit from implementation and look for further implementation in the region.

-Ends-

About DSV

DSV is a global leader in transport and logistics services, providing end-to-end solutions to businesses worldwide. With a history dating back to 1976, DSV has grown to become the world’s third player in the industry, delivering excellence through a vast network of offices and logistics facilities in more than 80 countries. At DSV, we are committed to offering innovative and sustainable logistics solutions, encompassing air, sea, and road freight, as well as warehousing, distribution, and customs services. Our dedicated teams work relentlessly to meet the unique needs of our clients, ensuring the seamless flow of goods across borders and continents. As part of our unwavering commitment to a greener and more sustainable future, DSV has set an ambitious net-zero goal to achieve by 2050. We are investing in eco-friendly technologies, optimizing our supply chain, and actively reducing our carbon footprint to contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible world. Find more on: www.dsv.com/en-ae/