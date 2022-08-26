Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back with a special silver jubilee edition, taking over the city until 4 September. Enjoy dazzling entertainment and extra-special offers on shopping, along with unbelievable deals from the city’s many resorts and hotels, from the Palm Jumeirah to Downtown Dubai for a truly memorable staycation.

For couples looking for total luxury in some of the city’s hotspots or families heading to the shoreline to soak up the sun, sea and sand, there is a huge choice of incredible summer deals from Dubai’s hotels and resorts. Make sure to use those (extra) nights to check out the city’s iconic landmarks, dine at some of the world’s best restaurants or sample Dubai’s spectacular nightlife – hotel deals in Dubai don’t get much better than this.

OFFERS FOR FAMILIES

With family at the heart of so many summer vacations and staycations, it’s no surprise that a host of Dubai’s hotels have made this the theme of their incredible DSS deals.

Families on a break can head over to Caesar’s Palace Bluewater Dubai for a memorable, fun-filled staycation. Guests can avail of a stay of two extra nights with for the price of just five nights. Kids can explore the Empire Kid’s Club with a calendar full of summer activities, and guests can also relax at the hotel’s private beach.

Head over to Novotel Mall of the Emirates for a relaxing, comfy staycation with the family. With Mall of the Emirates right by the hotel, guests can also enjoy shopping trips to the mall and hop in and out of luxury stores. Plus, the hotel offers a week long stay for a price of just five nights.

Ibis World Trade Center offers a week long stay for the guests who book five nights with them. The hotel also offers a complimentary shuttle service to Dubai’s top tourist attractions, and is right next to the World Trade Center, which hosts a variety of events and exhibitions constantly. Check in with your family to make the most of your summer break.

Ibis Deira City Centre Hotel offers a week long stay for the price of only five nights, and guests can enjoy their stay at the hotel with shopping trips at the Deira City Center, or explore the many sights and sounds of Deira or old Dubai, just a few minutes’ drive away.

Stay at any of the Premier Inn hotels dotted across the city, from the one near Al Jaddaf waterfront, to one right next to the Ibn Battuta Mall, and experience a summer staycation on a budget. The pocket-friendly hotel also offers a stay for two nights complimentary on a booking of five.

OFFERS FOR COUPLES:

A host of Dubai hotels and resorts have created their own bespoke DSS offers designed to appeal to couples looking for a relaxing beach or city break.

Check in at Raffles Dubai which is just ten minutes from the major tourist attractions in Dubai, as well as the international airport. The 5-star hotel is just the place to be for those looking to unwind. The hotel offers a stay of two complimentary nights when guests book for five nights, which adds up to an entire week of rest and relaxation.

Stay in for longer this summer, at Aparthotel Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha. The hotel offers seven night stays at the price of only five, and guests have access to comfy rooms, complimentary WiFi, and the Dubai Metro is nearby. Guests can also explore top tourist attractions, accessible via metro or Sheikh Zayed Rd.

Explore Al Jaddaf and experience Dubai’s heritage with a stay at Element by Westin Al Jaddaf. The hotel offers a stay of seven nights for the price of just five, and has comfortable, spacious suites, to make guests’ staycations extra special.

Amwaj Rotana JBR offers a full-board promotion for its guests, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner included with the room booking. That’s not all, the hotel also offers two extra nights when guests book a stay of five or three nights, meaning an extended, relaxed summer break.

Relax and unwind at Sofitel The Palm Dubai for extra long, as the hotel offers a stay of an entire week, for guests booking five nights. Spend your days at the beach soaking up some sun, or catch up on much needed rest on your break at the hotel, and make your staycation memorable.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises runs until 4 September 2022. Visit www.mydss.ae for the full calendar of events and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.

