Dubai, UAE: With less than 30 days remaining for the 2023 edition of Dubai Summer Surprises to conclude, Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) today proudly announces the next set of winners of its highly popular 'Shop, Drive & Live it Up' Campaign.

Building on the excitement generated by the first winner, Indian expat Sunu V Jacob, two more lucky individuals, identified as Wahida Gani and Nikita will now be driving home with brand new Nissan X-Trails. The winners were chosen at random from among thousands of shoppers who indulged in an extraordinary shopping extravaganza at 17 participating malls.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "We are thrilled to announce the second set of winners of our 'Shop, Drive & Live it Up' campaign. The response from shoppers all over the UAE has been overwhelming, and it's heartwarming to witness the joy these prizes bring to our winners. DSMG is committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our shoppers, and we are delighted to play a part in making dreams come true."

Representing Dubai Outlet Mall, Priyanka Kumbhat, Group Marketing, Al Ahli Holding Group shared her excitement about the collaboration with DSMG: "At Dubai Outlet Mall, we aim to deliver an elevated experience to our customers while also giving them a chance to win exciting prizes. We've been a part of Dubai Shopping Malls Group for years now, and time and again, by collaborating with them, we've collectively offered a great mix of retail and big wins. We look forward to our continued partnership and giving residents continuous chances to improve their lives."

The 'Shop, Drive & Live it Up' campaign will continue until September 3, 2023, with three more draws scheduled for August 20 and 27, and September 3, when additional winners will be announced.

Shoppers still have an opportunity to participate and stand a chance to win the coveted Nissan X-Trail by indulging in a minimum spend of AED 200 at any of the participating malls.

The participating malls in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSF promotion this year include Al Barsha Mall, Al Barsha South Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Bustan Centre, Al Khail Gate, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Century Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, DIFC Gate Avenue, Etihad Mall, Karama Centre, Lulu Silicon Central, Nad Al Hamar, and Serena Market Palce.

For more information, visit http://www.dubaimallsgroup.com/

-Ends-

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.