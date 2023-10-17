Building on the success of its collaborations with luxury hotels like Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel and Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, and Avani Hotels Dubai, Drypskin Clinic is now extending an exciting partnership proposition to other high-end hotels in the region.

Located at Marinascape Mall, Dubai Marina, Drypskin Clinic has carved a special niche for itself in the sphere of integrated well-being and aesthetics. Led by the illustrious Dr. Khan a renowned functional medicine practitioner and Medical Director, and backed by a team of international specialists, Drypskin Clinic prides itself on a functional medicine approach, merging globally acknowledged techniques with the latest technology to deliver bespoke IV drips or IV nutrional therapy, top-of-the-line aesthetics, laser, slimming, and other medical wellness treatments and services.

Dr. Khan who is also a health economist said, “societal welfare is achieved when both the supply and demand side of the market are well balanced, making iv drips avalabile in hotels in Dubai brings these hotels to a higher level of service,ie going beyond relaxing to rejuvenation.” He further said “Partnering with Drypskin Clinic allows hotels to tap into a unique revenue stream. Our existing collaborations with preeminent establishments like Anantara are testament to the potential of such associations. We foster symbiotic relationships; enabling our partners to delve into previously untouched revenue channels, while their guests are treated to transformative well-being experiences.”

The post covid world has changed the hospitality horizons with further hygiene and attention across all hotels globally, similarly boosting one’s immunity, energy, or detoxing are some examples of iv nutrional theraphy and their benefits. One of the pivotal aspects of Drypskin Clinic's offering is its operational flexibility tailored to hotel collaborations. Its unique model doesn't require extensive space. With the option to establish a discreet desk, utilize a section of the hotel's spa, or provide treatments directly within guest rooms, Drypskin Clinic ensures minimal intrusion and maximal convenience. This, combined with a revenue-sharing approach, makes the partnership both logistically and financially appealing to potential hotel collaborators.

The Intravenous Nutritional Therapy (IVNT) provides instant rejuvenation, with direct nutrient infusion into the bloodstream.

Hotels keen on exploring this partnership are assured of Drypskin Clinic's unwavering commitment to excellence. All treatments are overseen by DHA licensed, registered nurses, ensuring utmost care and safety. Furthermore, the clinic's comprehensive insurance against third-party liabilities underscores its emphasis on trust and reliability.

Dr. Khan emphasized, "At Drypskin Clinic, we uphold the highest standards of safety, hygiene, and personalized consultations, ensuring a comfortable environment for clients to discuss their goals and receive comprehensive treatment plans. What sets us apart is that we are a unique combination of a functional medicine and aesthetic clinic. This means that we offer a holistic approach to beauty, addressing both internal and external aspects.”

