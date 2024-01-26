Dubai: Dryp, homegrown pioneering wellness destination, is excited to announce its grand reopening in Dubai Marina with a hot new look and a suite of transformative offerings that make it Dubai’s leading holistic hot wellness institution. Boasting four brand new state-of-the-art training and treatment studios, Dryp is set to redefine the wellness landscape in the region.

The renovated and expanded Dryp introduces a huge, additional cutting-edge infra-red multi-function studio, providing an unparalleled hot wellness experience. The facility also includes a new dedicated reformer Pilates room, a below-zero cryotherapy chamber, an infra-red sauna and a one-to-one training studio, all designed to cater to the diverse needs of its discerning clientele.

What’s new:

1.Infra-red Multi-Function Studio:

Dryp unveils a massive additional infra-red multi-function studio, equipped with the latest technology to enhance overall well-being. This studio promises a transformative experience by harnessing the power of infra-red for a range of health benefits, from improved circulation to stress relief.

2. Reformer Pilates Room:

Designed to elevate the Pilates experience and offered as a hot-room discipline, Dryp introduces a dedicated reformer Pilates room for members. With expert instructors and top-of-the-line equipment, this studio ensures a comprehensive

and effective workout that promotes strength, flexibility, and overall vitality.

3.Cryotherapy Chamber and Infra-red Sauna:

Embracing the latest in wellness technology, Dryp introduces a cutting-edge cryotherapy chamber. This unique offering provides a rejuvenating experience through controlled exposure to extremely low temperatures, aiding in muscle recovery, reducing inflammation, and promoting overall wellness. Dryp’s brand new infra-red sauna might be a welcome reward for some guests following a CRYO session, taking full advantage of its health benefits.

4.One-to-One Training Studio:

For personalised attention and customised fitness plans, Dryp houses a one-to-one training studio. With experienced instructors and bespoke programmes, clients can achieve their ultimate wellness goals in a private and focused space.

Blu Matcha Café:

In addition to the expansive workout and treatment facilities, Dryp introduces homegrown lifestyle F&B favourite, Blu Matcha Café, offering a curated menu of health-conscious and delicious treats. From nourishing acai bowls to the highest-grade matcha, the café is will enhance every wellness journey.

Dryp Leadership Spearheaded by Jessica Casalegno:

At the helm of this transformative venture is Jessica Casalegno, a distinguished hot Reformer, Barre, Pilates, Yoga instructor and wellness professional hailing from the United States. With a wealth of experience and a commitment to holistic well-being, Jessica takes on a new role as Dryp’s Wellness Director, ensuring that the institution sets a new standard for wellness in Dubai.

With two newly expanded and renovated men’s and women’s toilets, shower and changing rooms, there is an overall collective lifestyle feel to the brand’s new look and offering. Dryp invites the Dubai community to experience its enhanced facilities, celebrating the intersection of modern technology, traditional practices, and a commitment to holistic wellness. Join Dryp and experience the evolution of Dubai's premier hot wellness institution.