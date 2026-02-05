Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DriveWealth, a global financial technology company providing Brokerage-as-a-Service through cloud-based APIs, on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for both parties to assess potential collaboration opportunities related to digital investment solutions, including embedded investing and access to global equity markets, subject to Dukhan Bank’s internal policies, regulatory requirements, and governance standards.

DriveWealth enables banks, broker-dealers, fintech platforms, and consumer applications worldwide to offer fractional share trading and digital investment capabilities through its cloud-based technology infrastructure. The collaboration reflects Dukhan Bank’s strategic focus on advancing its digital banking offering and exploring innovative investment experiences aligned with evolving customer expectations.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of Dukhan Bank, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding underscores Dukhan Bank’s commitment to becoming the category leader in digital customer experience in Qatar. Our strategy is clear: to provide customers with seamless, self-service access to global investment opportunities that support wealth creation and preservation, anytime and anywhere. Partnering with DriveWealth allows us to explore new ways of delivering global equities and ETF access within a robust governance and regulatory framework, consistent with our long-term strategic vision.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Naureen Hassan, Chief Executive Officer at DriveWealth, said: “We’re excited to work with Dukhan Bank as we continue to expand our presence in Qatar and across the Middle East, a region experiencing unprecedented momentum and growth as a global financial hub. This collaboration has the power to expand access for millions of investors, bringing together next-generation investment technology with a trusted and deeply rooted local banking partner. We look forward to building on our shared commitment to the region, and delivering innovative investment experiences through secure, scalable, and digitally enabled solutions.”

The MoU is non-commercial in nature at this stage. Any potential future collaboration will be subject to further assessment, regulatory approvals, and the execution of separate definitive agreements.

The signing at Web Summit Qatar 2026 underscores Dukhan Bank’s growing engagement with global fintech leaders and its ambition to remain at the forefront of digital banking innovation in Qatar and the wider region.

About Dukhan Bank

Dukhan Bank was incorporated as a Qatari Shareholding Company in the State of Qatar under Commercial Registration No. 38012 dated 28 January 2008. Dukhan Bank commenced its activities on 1 February 2009 under Qatar Central Bank License No. RM/19/2007. The Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in financing, investing and advisory activities in accordance with Islamic Shari’ah rules as determined by the Shari’ah Committee of the Bank and provisions of its Memorandum and Articles of Association. Investment activities are carried out for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers.

The Bank operates through its head office situated on Grand Hamad Street, Doha and its 9 branches in the State of Qatar. The Bank rebranded itself from Barwa Bank to Dukhan Bank during October 2020 post obtaining necessary approvals as per the State of Qatar applicable laws and regulations. The Bank is 24.6% owned by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, 11.7% by the Military Pension Fund (Qatar), and 7.0% by Qatar Holding, strategic and direct investment arm of Qatar Investment Authority being the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar; and remaining shares are owned by other shareholders.

On 22 January 2023, pursuant to Resolution No. 2 of 2023 by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, the Bank was converted from a Qatari Private Shareholding Company to a Qatari Public Shareholding Company. On 1 February 2023, Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved the listing of the Bank’s shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Following the approval, trading of the Bank's shares on Qatar Stock Exchange Main Index commenced on 21st February 2023. The Bank was included under the MSCI emerging market index as of the close of 31st May 2023. On 15th September 2023, the Bank was included in the FTSE’s mid-cap index. QSE included the Bank to QE Index and QE Al-Rayan Islamic index effective from 1st October 2023.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth is a global B2B financial technology platform. Our core business is providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, powering the investing and trading experiences for digital wallets, broker-dealers, asset managers, and consumer brands. DriveWealth serves over 100 partners across 30+ countries globally, including work with leading banks across the Middle East. DriveWealth’s APIs provide our partners with a modern, extensible and flexible toolkit to develop everything from traditional investment workflows to more innovative techniques such as rounding up purchases into fractional share ownership. DriveWealth, LLC is a registered broker dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC. Visit legal.drivewealth.com for full disclosures.

