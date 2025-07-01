Dubai, UAE – Driven | Forbes Global Properties has officially opened the doors to its new headquarters in Downtown Dubai, just steps from Burj Khalifa. Spanning 43,000 square feet across two floors, the space is now the largest real estate office in the city, a reflection of the company’s growth and evolution in recent years. The move follows its landmark AED 505 million acquisition of Emaar Square Building 3 in November last year.

The new headquarters underscores the company’s long-term vision for the UAE market. As Dubai continues to evolve as a global real estate hub, Driven Properties is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry. The company is expanding its infrastructure to support innovation, enhance its services and attract top talent that contribute to the city’s maturing market.

“This headquarters represents a bold and deliberate step in executing our vision for the future of Dubai’s real estate market,” said Abdullah Alajaji, Founder and CEO of Driven | Forbes Global Properties. “We designed this space with thoughtful infrastructure to empower our team to work smarter, collaborate more effectively, and lead with confidence in an increasingly competitive landscape. Beyond it being about expanding our footprint, we are reframing what success looks like in the luxury property sector. As one of the region’s fastest- growing brokerages, we are committed to setting new industry standards and driving innovation. This headquarters embodies that commitment and positions us to seize emerging opportunities as Dubai’s real estate market matures and evolves.”

The opening of the new headquarters comes on the heels of Driven | Forbes Global Properties’ launch of its first industry report, “Dubai on the Verge of Tier-1 City Recognition,” and a proprietary index designed to benchmark the city’s global standing. The report introduced a data-driven framework that compares Dubai to established global hubs like New York, London, and Singapore across 28 indicators, including infrastructure, governance, economic resilience, safety, and quality of life. The findings support Dubai’s trajectory toward tier-one city status, aligning with the brokerage’s own expansion and long-term confidence in the market’s maturity and momentum.

Designed for purpose

The new headquarters reflects Driven | Forbes Global Properties’ continued investment in the talent, tools, and infrastructure that support its long-term strategy. As Dubai’s real estate sector shifts from transactional activity to more insight-driven, advisory-led services, the company is focused on equipping its brokers to lead that transition. Purpose-built spaces are designed to foster high performance, learning, and data-driven decision making. This approach supports Driven’s aim to set new industry benchmarks while reinforcing its position as a knowledge-led market leader.

Aligned with Dubai’s wider sustainability agenda and the growing expectations of environmentally conscious investors, the headquarters also demonstrates the company’s commitment to responsible business practices. From the use of recycled materials in its design to water dispensers fully integrated in the design, every detail has been considered to reduce environmental impact. This integration of sustainability into both physical space and daily operations reflects Driven’s evolving role in a market where environmental performance and professional advisory are increasingly interconnected.

Amenities

Inside the headquarters is a functional yet inviting space, housing essential operational spaces such as a reception, training rooms, flexible meeting areas and an agents’ lounge. Ensuring an air of comfort and belonging exists in even the most formal of the office’s spaces, a café-style lobby with an in-house barista leads to coworking zones, boardrooms and executive offices, all designed with collaboration and productivity in mind.

Further reflecting Driven Properties’ commitment to employee well-being, the office also features wellness-focused amenities, including a recharge room, an in-house hair studio, and even a catering room.

Driven | Forbes Global Properties invites clients, partners, and industry leaders to arrange a tour and visit its new headquarters.

About Driven | Forbes Global Properties

Driven | Forbes Global Properties is an award-winning real estate brokerage and property management company headquartered in Dubai. Since its inception in 2012, the company has been raising standards for the industry and has grown into one of the leading full-service real estate consultancies in the region.

In a city that is synonymous with real estate, their deeply knowledgeable consultants are offering their expertise and unparalleled service to most demanding clients from all over the world.

Driven Properties is a member of Forbes Global Properties, a consortium of 100 best brokerages in the world. It is the first UAE brokerage to launch a market report titled "Dubai on the Verge of Tier-1 City Recgnition," informed by its proprietary "Tier-1 City Index".

